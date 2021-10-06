Sharad Kelkar's Best Performances In Films Which Prove His Versatility As An Actor

A graduate in Physical Education, Sharad Kelkar worked as a gym instructor for several years before he took the plunge into acting. It was his mother who suggested him to go to Mumbai and try his luck in showbiz. After landing in the City Of Dreams, the Family Man actor realized that his journey was not going to be easy.

After three months of struggle, Kelkar bagged an ad film. But the obstacles didn't end for him. The actor failed to bag acting roles because of his stammer. When he finally bagged a TV show, he was replaced when he fumbled and stammered in front of the camera despite several retakes.

"I had a lot of anger in me. When I would try to speak, people would tease or say, tu chup reh. I used to get really upset and I started beating up people. I would bite them. I had to give vent to my frustration," Sharad recalled in one of his interviews. Eventually, Sharad regained his lost confidence and bagged his first Marathi film Uttarayan. Since then, there was no looking back for him. Who would have thought that this man with a stammer would eventually one day woo the audience with his baritone when he lent his voice to Prabhas' character in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series. In the last few years, the Rakshas actor has caught the audience's attention with his versatile acts in many films.

As Sharad Kelkar turns 45 tomorrow (October 7, 2021), we list down some of his performances in films which prove that he is one of the most underrated actors in the film industry. Have a look.