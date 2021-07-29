Sonu Sood's Rare Childhood Pictures Which Make For A Perfect Trip Back In Time!

Sonu Sood, well this name needs no introduction anymore! In the last one and a half year or so, the actor has been winning hearts with his philanthrophic activities to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With his noble gestures, Sood turned out to be a hero in real life.

An engineer by qualification, Sonu Sood had to go through his share of struggles before he landed his first break in showbiz. In one of his interviews, the actor recalled how he used to visit offices of casting directors handing out his pictures in hope of getting work.

"I remember that at the first office that I went to, the receptionist did not even look at me. She just asked me to keep my photos and leave. I would roam around in fitted T-shirts, thinking body dekh ke hi sahi, koi cast kar lega. Then I realised, all these tricks don't work. I learnt the art of making small talk and would start with asking for a glass of water. On some days, I've had to drink 40 glasses of water," he was quoted as saying. Sonu said that he has earned his place in the industry with a lot of hard work.

Sonu was always clear that he wanted to be an actor and his late mother Saroj was his biggest support system. Soon, he made his acting debut with Vijaykanth's 1999 film Kallazhagar. Over a period of time, he established himself as a popular antagonist down the South.

Sonu sashayed in Bollywood with Shaheed-e-Azam in which he essayed the role of Bhagat Singh. The actor went on to star in films like Jodhaa Akbar, Singh Is Kinng among others. But it was his portrayal of the shrewd villain Chhedi Singh in Salman Khan's Dabangg which catapulted him to fame. Sood admitted that it was his decision of working in South Indian films which helped him bag this cop flick. Cut to present, the actor has successfully been able to strike a balance between Hindi and regional films.

As Sonu Sood turns a year older tomorrow (July 30), we bring you some of his rare childhood pictures which will leave you grinning from ear to ear.