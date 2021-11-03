Tabu's Best Performances Which Will Be Etched On Our Hearts Forever

Maachis

Tabu gave a lit performance as Veeran in Vishal Bhardwaj's 1996 film Maachis which explored the theme of radicalization and even picked up a National Award for the same. Her tears and subtle smile in the 'Paani Paani Re' song leaves us with goosebumps every time when we hear it.

Virasat

Tabu slipped into the character of village belle with ease for Priyadarshan's Virasat which was a remake of Kamal Haasan's Thevar Magan. As Gehna, the actress exuded the right amount of charm and innocence on screen and made us skip a heartbeat when she went 'Payal Chun Mun Chun Mun'.

Hu Tu Tu

What happens when you have a collaboration between a master storyteller Gulzar and a supremely talented actress Tabu? You get a fabulous film like Hu Tu Tu!

Astitva

Mahesh Manjrekar's 2000 human drama Astitva majorly belongs to Tabu whose nuanced performance as Aditi speaks volume about her craft as an actress. She was an absolute revelation in this film which revolves around theme of female infidelity.

Chandni Bar

Tabu emerged as a true star in Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar and even picked up a National Award for her portrayal of a bar dancer Mumtaz who revolves around how some people are doomed never to break free of their social barriers.

Maqbool

Tabu totally slayed it as the Lady Macbeth in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool which is a cinematic adaptation of Othello. Despite the presence of a stellar ensemble cast including Irrfan Khan and Pankaj Kapur, the actress left a lasting impression.

Cheeni Kum

Tabu's sparkling chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan was one of the highlights of R Balki's quirky rom-com Cheeni Kum.

Haider

Tabu's character Ghazala in Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider was made of different shades and the actress pulled off each one flawlessly. As a woman who is torn between her idealistic husband, opportunistic brother-in-law and her innocent and passionate son, the diva delivered a mind-blowing performance in this Shakespearean tragedy.

Andhadhun

Tabu was deliciously wicked as Simi who is charm and deadly in equal quantities in Ayushmann Khurrana's pacy thriller Andhadhun. Her magnificent performance as the femme fatale added more layers to the film.