Zeenat Aman's Evergreen Songs Which Are A Must On Your Playlist For Retro Nights!

Known for her stylish looks and unapologetic attitude, Zeenat Aman ruled the roost in the Hindi film industry in the 70s and 80s. At a time when the leading ladies went all coy on screen, this dusky beauty stepped out of her comfort zone and embraced the 'bold and bindass' avatar.

A former beauty pageant winner, Aman worked briefly as a journalist for Femina magazine before she stepped into the world of showbiz with Dev Anand's The Evil Within which bombed at the box office.

The following year, Zeenat played a troubled hippie Janice in Hare Rama Hare Krishna and life was never the same for her. Over the years, the diva went on to star in many successful films like Don, Ajnabee, Dharam Veer, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qurbaani, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Yaadon Ki Baraat amongst others.

As Zeenat Aman turns 70 tomorrow (November 19, 2021), we bring some of her most memorable tracks which are a must have in your playlists if you are planning a retro night.

1. 'Dum Maro Dum' (Hare Rama Hare Krishna)

Zeenat Aman became a poster girl for the hippie culture in India with this popular track from Dev Anand's Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The actress smoking weed, is seen swaying to RD Burman's psychedelic beats in the song.

2. 'Laila O Laila' (Qurbani)

The original 'Laila' girl Zeenat Aman made everyone go groovy with her in this classic number from Feroz Khan's Qurbani. Of course, Amjad Khan added more fun to this song as he took to the drums. The veteran actress had earlier shared an interesting trivia about this track and revealed, "We shot the song 'Laila O Laila' for another film altogether with another title. After we shot it, Feroz being the mercurial movie mogul that he was, decided to scrap the original film, script and title. He instead decided to make Qurbani overnight. We were fine with the decision because we had only shot that song 'Laila O Laila'...so, Qurbani was born after we filmed the song."

3. 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani' (The Great Gambler)

Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman sharing a romantic moment in a gondola on the waterways of Venice makes out hearts go squishy even today.

4. 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' (Yaadon Ki Baaraat)

The sultry siren stole millions of hearts across the country when she strummed the guitar and lip-synced to this iconic Asha Bhosle song in Naseer Hussain's multistarrer Yaadon Ki Baraat.

5. 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein' (Ajnabee)

It's interesting to watch Rajesh Khanna get flirty with Zeenat Aman in the rains in this song from Ajnabee. With vocals by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the breezy number has been composed by RD Burman.

6. 'Bach Ke Rehna Re Baba' (Pukar)

We bet you would want to hit the dance track right then and there when this groovy number featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman plays on the music box!