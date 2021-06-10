Bollywood 2021 Half Yearly Report: From Kajol To Parineeti Chopra; Actresses Who Delivered Stellar Acts

Kajol

Renuka Shahane's Hindi directorial debut Tribhanga featured Kajol as a controversial Bollywood actress with an acid-sharp tongue, who has to deal with her share of grief and difficult emotions while battling a personal crisis. The actress brought in a perfect balance of effervescence and poignancy to her role.

Tanvi Azmi

Another leading lady who left a lasting impression in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga is veteran actress Tanvi Azmi. Her portrayal of a mother who reflects upon how her failed marriages and undying passion for writing adversely affected her kids, brought a lump in our throats.

The scene where her character Nayan tells Milan Upadhyay (Kunal Roy Kapur), "Itna pyaar hai mere bachchon mein aur itni badhi khaai unke aur mere beech mein. Kabhi kabhi sochti hoon kaash yeh mere kirdaar hote, phir mein unne apni manchahi disha mein le jaati," leaves you with goosebumps every time you watch it.

Konkona Sen Sharma

We all know that Konkona Sen Sharma is a dynamite of talent. Give her a solid author-backed role and you will never be disappointed when it comes to fireworks on screen. This year, the actress gave us a reason to say cheers with her film Geeli Puchhi in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Konkona as Bharati, a Dalit factory worker who strikes an unexpected friendship with a new woman recruit, delivered her inner turmoil in a commendable way.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Konkona Sen Sharma in Geeli Pucchi is Aditi Rao Hydari. Her character of a privileged kid who has to fight her own battles exudes a certain amount of innocence. Later, even when there's a twist in the tale, her charming demeanour continues to linger with you for a long time.

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah essayed the role of an unhappily married mother who develops a bond with a deaf-and-mute photographer Rohan (Manav Kaul) in Kayoze Irani's Ankahi. Her portrayal of suppressed emotions and emotional outbursts as a woman caught between two diverse landscapes, left a lasting impression.

Sanya Malhotra

As a bereaved young woman with a hidden secret who finds herself in a series of misadventures, Sanya Malhotra as Sandhya in Pagglait emitted sparks and proved why she is one of the most promising talents in town. She made us laugh and weep a tear or two with her perfectly balanced act.

Parineeti Chopra

After a string of duds at the box office, Parineeti Chopra arrived back in full form with Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Though the film saw a limited theatrical release; blame it on the second wave of COVID-19, the actress packed a punch as self-made unapologetic corporate woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she bumps into Arjun Kapoor's character Pinky in this neo-noir film.