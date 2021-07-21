Bollywood 2021 Half Yearly Report: Tribhanga, Pagglait, Sherni & Other Releases Which Made A Mark

Like 2020, this year too the theatre halls remained shut (barring the first three months) owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Left with no other choice, some filmmakers turned their attention towards OTT platforms to release their respective films.

One cannot ignore the fact that OTT has changed the consumption pattern of the audience over the years. With diverse content from across the globe being easily available at the press of a button, the filmmakers have got a hard task when it comes to keeping the viewers glued to the screen.

On the other hand, the 'junta' is ready to welcome good content irrespective of its star cast and this year is the proof! The much-hyped films like Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai failed to entice the audience due to its flimsy story-telling. On the other hand, films minus any frills (eg. Pagglait, Tribhanga and others) left a lasting impression as they satiated the audience's taste buds with their appealing stories.

As half the year has gone by, we list down some of the top Bollywood films that proved that content is the king when it comes to stirring emotions in the audience.

Kaagaz Inspired by a real-life story, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kaagaz tells the story of a man who decides to fight the system to prove his existence when his relatives declare him legally dead. Pankaj Tripathi breathes life in this social satire with his remarkable performance despite a few glitches in the story-telling. Nail Polish The ever dependable Manav Kaul gives you enough reasons to catch up this crime-legal thriller in which an open-and-shut case has more to it than meets the eye. Besides Kaul, Arjun Rampal also puts his best foot forward to deliver some engaging courtroom drama. Tribhanga Renuka Shahane's Hindi directorial debut headlined by Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, revolves around how three generations of women from a dysfunctional family deal with grief and other difficult emotions. Shahane's take on imperfect mothers and difficult daughters makes for a heartwarming watch! Pagglait Sanya Malhotra as a young widow who makes a startling discovery after her husband's demise, sashays her way into your hearts with her layered act in Umesh Bisht's black comedy Pagglait. With its heart in the right place, this film makes unscathing comment on the hypocrisy of the society when a woman decides to take charge of a situation. Geeli Puchhi (Ajeeb Daastaans) Neeraj Ghaywan's Geeli Pucchi overpowers rest of the films in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans with Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari's stellar performances and an engaging plot which captures themes like homophobia, class and caste divide in an effective way. Sherni Despite some bumps in the narrative, Vidya Balan wins you over with her pitch-perfect performance in Amit Masurkar's Sherni. Beneath the man-animal conflict, Masurkar peels off the layers of patriarchy and gender bias which is deeply seeped in the society and provides the audience with some food for thought.

