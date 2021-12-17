Bollywood Controversies Of 2021: From Aryan Khan's Drug Case To Kartik Aaryan's Ouster From Dostana 2

Aryan Khan's Arrest In Drugs Case

The arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case sent shockwaves through the country. He was accused of consumption and distribution of drugs. However the agency failed to prove their allegations in court and Aryan was granted bail after spending 26 days in jail. As per the latest update in this case, the star kid has been exempted from his mandatory Friday appearance for counseling sessions at the NCB office.

Raj Kundra's Arrest In A Pornography Case

Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra hit the news for the wrong reasons when he was arrested by the Mumbai police on charges related to alleged creation and distribution of adult films. Further, actress Sherlyn Chopra had also levelled some serious allegations against Kundra. He was granted bail in September. His wife and actress Shilpa Shetty had denied any involvement in this matter.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Ban

Kangana Ranaut is one of the Bollywood stars who doesn't shy away from making controversial statements which often create an uproar on social media. The Queen actress' Twitter account was permanently banned by the microblogging site for repeated violation of rules specifically related to hateful conduct policy and abusive behaviour policy. Last month when Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down from his post, Kangana mocked him in a post on her Instagram stories

Kangana Ranaut's Ouster From Dostana 2

Fans were thrilled when it was revealed that Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya will be teaming up for Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Unfortunately their excitement didn't last long as after month of shooting, it was announced that the Love Aaj Kal actor has been dropped from the film. While Kartik and the makers chose to keep mum over his controversial exit from the film, rumours flew thick that it was because of his unprofessional behaviour.

Anniyan Hindi Remake Controversy

Earlier this year, filmmaker Shankar announced the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan with Ranveer Singh stepping into Vikram's shoes. However the film soon find itself in legal trouble when Anniyan producer Aascar V. Ravichandran claimed the remake rights and claimed that any adaptation of the film would be illegal without his consent. In response, Shankar hit back at Ravichandran and said that he was shocked by the producer's accusation. He claimed that he has the sole rights to the story.

Alia Bhatt's Kanyadaan Ad

Alia Bhatt's commercial for a bridal clothing brand sparked a controversy on social media as it didn't go well with a certain section of Twitterati. In the ad, the actress is seen questioning the archaic tradition of kanyadaan. While some hailed Alia for the modern concept, others including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed her for being 'woke feminism'.

Sonu Sood's I-T Raid Controversy

In September this year, actor Sonu Sood hit the headlines when the Income Tax department surveyed at least six properties in Mumbai and Lucknow linked to actor Sonu Sood in connection with an alleged tax invasion. However, the Simmba actor denied all the allegations and even issued an official statement regarding the same.

Besides Sonu Sood, Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, producer Madhu Mantena and director Anurag Kashyap also faced income tax raids.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Nora Fatehi Receive ED Summons

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi found themselves in the midst of a controversy when they were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case filed against alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekar. Reports stated that both the actresses had admitted to receiving lavish gifts worth crores from Chandrashekhar.