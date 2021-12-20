From Ranbir-Alia To Arjun-Malaika, Five B-town Couples Who Were Supposed To Get Married In 2021

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

If there's one couple who has been in the headlines throughout the year owing to their expected wedding, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In fact, in 2020, Ranbir had mentioned in one of his interviews that he and Alia would have been married by the end of 2020, had pandemic not hit the nation.

Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora

Just like Ranbir and Alia, another couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has been in the headlines, but none of them dropped any hint about their expected wedding. However, Arjun had mentioned in an interview that if and Malaika ever decide to get married, he will be the first person to tell media about the same.

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal are one of the most loved couples of B-town and we would love to see them to walk down the aisle together in 2022. Reportedly, the duo was also supposed to get married by the end of 2021, but owing to the ongoing pandemic, they had to change their wedding plans.

Shraddha Kapoor And Rohan Shrestha

Even though Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha have not made their relationship official, rumours were rife that the duo was planning to get married by the end of 2021. While the year has almost come to an end, the duo has not dropped any hint about their rumoured wedding.

Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been linked since 2016, but the duo has never confirmed their romance publicly. In March, 2021, many reports had claimed about their expected wedding, but Jackie Shroff had cleared the air by saying, "He is married to his work right now. I don't think he is going to defocus because once he focuses on something then he has a laser like focus. If he gets married, I know he will be going to focus on that."