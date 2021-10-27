Diwali 2021: Bollywood Entertainers To Watch With Your Family And Add Sparkle To Your Weekend

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Just like the title of this Karan Johar's directorial, life is made up of happy and sad moments. So, why not spend the joyful ones with those who love you the most? Well, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) makes a perfect family watch. From borrowing inspiration from Anjali (Kajol)'s wardrobe for your Diwali nights to going 'Shava shava' at card parties, this flick has a lot in store for everyone.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

This Diwali, it's time to go 'Dhiktana dhiktana' with your family with this entertainer from Sooraj Barjatya's stable. The evergreen songs in this Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer are the icing on the cake.

Chupke Chupke

If you are a retro lover then Hrithikesh Mukerji's 1975 classic film Chupke Chupke should be your pick! We bet you will have a big smile on your face when the end credits roll. After all, sometimes a bit of humour is just what you need to reconnect with your near and dear ones.

Munna Bhai MBBS

Aye mamu! bole toh Munna Bhai is here to tickle your funny bone and even make you shed a tear or two (for all good reasons). At the end of the film, don't forget to give your family members a big 'jadoo ki jhappi'.

Andaz Apna Apna

Don't tell us 'galti se mistake ho gaya' if you are yet to catch this slapstick comedy! But then like they say, better late than now. Missing this Salman Khan-Aamir Khan starrer would be a major crime and we are telling you, crime master Gogo won't like this a bit!

Hum Saath-Saath Hai

Did you folks ever notice that Hum Saath-Saath Hai is a modern day retelling of Ramayan? Just like how the eldest son of the family is exiled due to misunderstandings and the younger ones go against their parents to support their big brother, Sooraj Barjatya borrowed similar elements from this epic for his multistarrer.