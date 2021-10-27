Diwali 2021: Bollywood Entertainers To Watch With Your Family And Add Sparkle To Your Weekend
Diwali kab hai...kab hai Diwali! While most of the busy bees out there must be frantically searching their calendars after hearing this to know when they can take a little breather and spend some quality time with their loved ones, we have a solid plan for you! It's said that there's nothing better than bonding with your family and friends over movies. You laugh, you cry, you feel every emotion with them but most importantly, you have a blast!
Imagine sitting with her parents, grandparents, kids and other near and dear ones in front of a big television in the living room and making the most of what's playing on the screen! Sounds interesting, doesn't it?
With Diwali just around the corner, we pick up some wholesome entertainers that's perfect for your fam-jam over the weekend and who knows, you might end up making some interesting memories for a lifetime!
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Just like the title of this Karan Johar's directorial, life is made up of happy and sad moments. So, why not spend the joyful ones with those who love you the most? Well, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) makes a perfect family watch. From borrowing inspiration from Anjali (Kajol)'s wardrobe for your Diwali nights to going 'Shava shava' at card parties, this flick has a lot in store for everyone.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!
This Diwali, it's time to go 'Dhiktana dhiktana' with your family with this entertainer from Sooraj Barjatya's stable. The evergreen songs in this Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer are the icing on the cake.
Chupke Chupke
If you are a retro lover then Hrithikesh Mukerji's 1975 classic film Chupke Chupke should be your pick! We bet you will have a big smile on your face when the end credits roll. After all, sometimes a bit of humour is just what you need to reconnect with your near and dear ones.
Munna Bhai MBBS
Aye mamu! bole toh Munna Bhai is here to tickle your funny bone and even make you shed a tear or two (for all good reasons). At the end of the film, don't forget to give your family members a big 'jadoo ki jhappi'.
Andaz Apna Apna
Don't tell us 'galti se mistake ho gaya' if you are yet to catch this slapstick comedy! But then like they say, better late than now. Missing this Salman Khan-Aamir Khan starrer would be a major crime and we are telling you, crime master Gogo won't like this a bit!
Hum Saath-Saath Hai
Did you folks ever notice that Hum Saath-Saath Hai is a modern day retelling of Ramayan? Just like how the eldest son of the family is exiled due to misunderstandings and the younger ones go against their parents to support their big brother, Sooraj Barjatya borrowed similar elements from this epic for his multistarrer.
What film out of these are you planning to catch with your family over this weekend? Let us know in the comment section.