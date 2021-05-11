Eid 2021: 5 Bollywood Songs Dedicated To Allah That Will Work As Prayer And Will Bring Peace To Your Mind

As the nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today (May 13, 2021), we have curated a list of five Bollywood songs that will not only work as a prayer to Allah, but will also bring peace to your mind. It's known to all that the current scenario of the nation is anything but good. In this challenging time, prayers to the Almighty can fill our souls with positivity and hope.

For the unversed, Eid ul-Fitr is the auspicious day for breaking the fast. The day stands for expressing gratitude to Allah for all that we are blessed with. It is believed that Muslims were commanded by Allah to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan.

Generally, people celebrate this day by visiting each other's houses and meeting their family members and friends, but owing to lockdown imposed in various cities this year, it will be a low-key celebration for most of the families.

If you're also one of those who are unhappy about not celebrating with zest, these songs will surely help you attain peace in your mind.

Kun Faya Kun

No word of appreciation can do justice to the beauty of this song from Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar. The song 'Kun Faya Kun' which is crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Zaved Ali, is everything that you need your mind is restless and when you want to remember the Almighty.

Arziyan

When Abhishek Bachchan's Delhi 6 hit the theatres, people came out loving the entire album of the film, but this particular song created a special place in people's hearts owing to its soothing music and heartwarming lyrics.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri

Crooned by Adnan Sami, 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri' is another song in our list that is perfect to listen when you want to surrender yourself to the Almighty, when the day is as special as Eid-ul-Fitr, it's a must play!

Khwaja Mere Khwaja

Do we need to say anything to highlight the beauty of this song? All you need to do is play this song and close your eyes, and within a few seconds, you feel connected to the Almighty.

Noor E Khuda

The poor condition of the nation and this song just fits perfectly. Crooned by Adnan Sami, Shreya Ghoshal and Shankar Mahadevan, 'Noor E Khuda' from Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan is so soulful that you can't stop yourself from playing it on loop.

FilmiBeat wishes its readers Eid Mubarak!