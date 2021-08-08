EXCLUSIVE! Nupur Sanon Reveals Why She Chose Filhall For Debut: Wanted To Get Noticed For My Acting

Nupur Sanon, who is basking in the success of 'Filhall' and 'Filhaal 2 Mohobbat' alongside Akshay Kumar recently opened up about debuting with a music video. The actress told us at Filmibeat, that she wasn't worried about the format and platform, "I just thought that whatever I do first, it turns out something where I get noticed for my acting."

Talking about her debut, Nupur also revealed that she had been through a fair share of rejections before 'Filhall' came her way. "When 'Filhall' came, I had already given some auditions and saw my fair share of rejections. There were also some projects that came my way but I was sceptical of them because they were small parts or typical damsel in distress, pretty looking girl sort of roles. I wanted to do something more. I felt that this is not something that will get me a second project. I always make my decisions thinking about longevity, what's next," she added.

Despite rejecting other offers of big music videos, what attracted Nupur to 'Filhall' was the music and "When I was told the story, I realised that there is a 50-50 screen presence and so many emotions to showcase. At times you don't even get the chance to emote so many feelings in an entire film."

She added, "I have always been inclined towards music, so for me, it was a refreshing blend between music and acting. I heard the song and thought, this is it. And I knew in my gut that it will go well. I just wanted to take my own journey and something wherein I get to perform. I didn't actually wonder and think that it's a music video, or it should be a film. I just thought that whatever I do first, it turns out something where I get noticed for my acting."

Nupur revealed she rejected other music videos because, "I didn't want my first project to be something where my acting doesn't get noticed, then how will people consider me as an actress?"

While Nupur was confident about her journey's start, she confessed to feeling nervous on her first day of shoot with Akshay Kumar. "I had never met him before during events or screenings. The first time I met him was on the sets of 'Filhall'. I was generally nervous, as a newcomer I was scared, plus it was in front of a superstar. I thought I feel intimated and I was nervous throughout the first scene but then he cracked some joke in Punjabi and I just broke into laugher. I was the only girl in the entire cast and crew, so I was also pampered a bit, everyone used to call the lady luck of the team," she told Filmibeat.

Nupur also revealed that she sought career advice from co-star Akshay Kumar while between shots. "It was great working with all of them and Akshay sir was super warm and I got to learn a lot from him. Between the shots when we got time to sit and chat, we used to try taking some career advice and he used to really guide me well. So it was a crazy experience," Nupur concluded.