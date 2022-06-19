Father's Day 2022: Five Bollywood Songs Picturised Beautifully On Dad's Love

As the world celebrates Father's Day today, we bring to you a list of five Bollywood songs that captured the love of fathers in the most beautiful way. These Hindi songs are picturised solely on father's unconditional love. While some will make you smile, others will warm the cockles of your heart. Check out the list below.

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re

This track from Heyy Babyy starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan deserves to be in the list. In the song, the trio is seen taking care of the baby with all their heart, while the little toddler enjoys their pampering and attention.

Akshay Kumar On Resuming Work Post COVID-19 Recovery: I Have Rested More Now Than I Have Since I Was Born

Tujhko Na Dekhun To

This melodious track, which is picturised on the bond of Akshay Kumar and his on-screen son, is from 1999 film Jaanwar. This melodious track is crooned by Udit Narayan, and if you pay attention to its lyrics, it will leave you all emotional.

Papa Ki Pari Hoon Main

There have been many memes on this particular song, but the fact remains the same- daughters are indeed fathers' darlings. This fun track is from 2003 film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. In the song, Kareena is seen dedicating this song to her father at her college's annual function.

Father's Day 2021: &TV Actors Open Up About Their Bond With Their On-Screen Children

Dilbaro

Don't you think this list would be incomplete without mentioning this song? The only reason why Alia Bhatt's track 'Dilbaro' from Raazi was superhit is because all the daughters felt a connection with this song, and why not? If the lyrics will be like 'Baba Main Teri Mallika, Tukda Hoon Tere Dil Ka', who wouldn't love to dedicate this track to her father.

Akele Hum Akele Tum

Last but not the least, this heartwarming track from Aamir Khan's 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum will remain our favourite. Be its picturisation or its lyrics, everything about the song speaks volumes about the father-child's bond.