Pankaj Tripathi Is A New-Age Hero; These Films Made Us Fall In Love With Him!
Actor Pankaj Tripathi is like that drizzle of salt which when added to a film makes it more palatable! Be it indie gems, gangster dramas or family entertainers, this man has been making his presence felt in all genres and delivering rock-solid performances one after the other.
There's an interesting anecdote about how this Mirzapur actor got bitten by the acting bug which he had once narrated at an event. During his teenage years, Pankaj had once gone to a household to perform a puja (His father is a farmer and a priest). Later, when he asked for his dakshina, he was denied money and instead, granted free entry to three local theatres as the men in that household worked as watchmen at those places. And that's how, Pankaj dicovered his love for cinema.
Ahead of Pankaj Tripathi's birthday which falls on September 5, we list down five of his most memorable performances in films which give us enough reasons why he has become a favourite with the audience and filmmakers in recent times.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
One of the most relatable characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, the actor's endearing performance as Bittu's (Kriti Sanon) father in this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial made our hearts go squishy. Right from sharing cigarettes with his daughter away from the prying eyes of the family on the terrace to being her confidant during tough times, he was the kind of dad everyone wished they had!
Stree
We bet everyone must have laughed hard holding their belly when the actor gave everyone a generous dose of rib-tickling lines in Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy Stree! Remember his straight-face humour in the scene in which a worried villager asks how the demonic female spirit in Stree knows everyone's names, and our man says, "Sabka aadhar link hai iske paas"?
Ludo
O betaji, Pankaj Tripathi was a delight to watch on screen as the don Sattu who is also a twinkle-eyed charmer when not bumping off people!
Kaagaz
Pankaj Tripathi breathed life into Satish Kaushik's directorial debut Kaagaz in which he essayed the role of a man who has to prove that he is alive after being declared dead in government records by his greedy relatives.
Mimi
Pankaj Tripathi once again stole away our hearts with his dependable act in Kriti Sanon's surrogacy drama Mimi. The actor left a mark even when he let his co-star take the centre stage with her emotions.