Happy Birthday Aanand L Rai: How The Filmmaker Made Us Fall In Love With The Heroines In His Films!

If Karan Johar is known for his glossy rom-coms and family dramas and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his larger-than-life films, you have Aanand L Rai who has a Midas touch when it comes to making light-hearted films revolving around small town characters. His movies leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling.

"I come from nothing and that makes me connect with a lot of people," Rai was quoted as saying in one of his interviews. In another tete-a-tete with a leading publication, he had said, "When the audience watch my film, they should say, 'Oh! We have met such characters before'. Now I am staying in Mumbai. I move in an expensive car, live in a bigger accommodation but you can't take the middle class upbringing out of me. Some people start lying after a point, I am not hiding it. This is the world I know."

Actor R Madhavan who worked with him in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, had said in an interview, "Anand Rai's set is a pleasant party."

Besides the relatable characters in his flicks, the maverick director always represents his leading ladies in an interesting way which never fails to strike a chord with the audience. On Aanand L Rai's 50th birthday today (June 28, 2021), we reminisce how the filmmaker has always made us fall in love with the leading ladies in his films.

Tanu (Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns) Kangana Ranaut's character Tanu in both the films had a rebellious streak. She is a woman who doesn't believe in social norms when it comes to the heart. Rai's leading lady is bold and fiesty, vain at times. In fact, she doesn't refrain from taunting her husband by saying, "Kya Sharma ji, hum thode bewafa kya huye, aap toh baddchallan ho gaye," when she feels that she has lost him to another woman. Zoya (Raanjhanaa) Aanand L Rai showed us how a woman can tiptoe towards the grey side if you mess with her with his depiction of Sonam Kapoor's character Zoya in Dhanush-starrer Raanjhanaa. Datto (Tanu Weds Manu Returns) Just like Tanu, her lookalike Datto in Tanu Weds Manu Returns is also a rule-breaker. But there's also a vulnerable side to her. It's her wide-eyed honesty which pulls you towards her when she breaks down after Manu leaves her at the altar and reunites with Tanu. Similarly, when she basks in the feeling of first love in the 'Old School Girl' song, you just want to give her a tight hug. Babita Kumari (Zero) Who says women don't go through their share of heartbreaks? Like men, they too can hit the bottle when the pain becomes inevitable. Rai's heroine is this film is a hot mess with a vulnerable side. Katrina's character Babita Kumari is a flawed woman. She's 'emotionally incomplete' and gets obnoxious and aggressive to hide her pain and angst at times, which is her way of dealing with heartbreaks and insecurities.

Filmibeat wishes Aanand L Rai a very happy birthday!