Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Rare Photos Of The Superstar That Will Make You Fall In 'Ishq' With Him

His brooding eyes is enough to add intensity to a scene! Be it playing a righteous cop (Singham), a lover boy (Phool Aur Kaante) or a gangster with a heart of gold (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai), this man aces every role and leaves a long lasting impression on the audience. No wonder, he is called the 'superstar of all seasons.'

We are talking about Bollywood star Ajay Devgn whose rugged appeal continues charm millions of hearts! Unlike most celebrities, the actor prefers to stay low and lets his work do all the talking!

Born on April 2, 1969, Ajay Devgn is the son of noted action director, late Veeru Devgn. His original name is Vishal but, he adopted Ajay as his screen name, when he made his Bollywood debut opposite Madhoo in the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante. Since then, the actor has been entertaining us with his power-packed performances in films belonging to different genres.

On Ajay Devgn's 52nd birthday today (April 2, 2021), it's time to hit the rewind button and revisit some rare pictures of the Singham actor. Are you ready for some major nostalgia bytes?

Daddy's Boy These cherished memories of Ajay Devgn with his late father Veeru Devgn will warm the cockles of your hearts. The superstar has always expressed his admiration for his dad in various interviews and thanked him for the invaluable life lessons. Style Game On Point Whether it's pulling off a casual jeans-tee look or an outfit with colourful prints, Mr Devgn has been dropping major fashion goals ever since he entered the film industry. This One Is For Major Movie Buffs! This picture is from one of the scenes from Ajay Devgn-Aamir Khan starrer Ishq. Wondering why you never saw this? Well, this jail sequence featuring the two actors never made it to the final cut of the film! Pre-Titanic Times Was Jack-Rose's iconic Titanic pose inspired by this throwback picture featuring birthday boy Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor? Looks like only James Cameron has an answer to that! In A Lighter Vein Ajay Devgn gets goofy with his co-stars Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma on the sets of Suhaag.

Filmibeat wishes Ajay Devgn a very happy birthday!

