Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 4 Reasons Why The Actress Is A 'Patakha Guddi' In Real Life

'O Jugni O, patakha guddi O.' These words aptly describe Alia Bhatt. Right from her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt describing her his 'real-life masterpiece' to Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan calling her one of the finest actors of our generation, the rising star is the apple of everyone's eye.

When Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, many dismissed her as 'just another star kid stepping in Bollywood'. Her portrayal of a college fashionista Shanaya did make people take notice of her, but her acting chops were yet to take the centre stage. And then, Imtiaz Ali's road film Highway in 2014 come her way, and life wasn't the same for this spunky girl. From then onwards, it's only been rise and rise for Alia; both in terms of her professional and personal life.

On Alia Bhatt's 28th birthday today (March 15, 2021), we list down four reasons why this gorgeous lady is a 'patakha guddi' in real life.

Silver Screen's Dazzling Girl Be it playing a lonely teenage girl who develops Stockholm syndrome after being abducted in Highway (2014), a Bihar migrant in Shaandaar (2016) or a Kashmiri spy who risks her life for her country in Raazi (2018), Alia Bhatt has proved time and again that there's more to her than just 'good looks'. She doesn't shy away from taking risks when it comes to her film choices and boy, that's one of the reasons why this girl has our hearts! Her Ability To Take Brickbats With A Pinch Of Salt Remember Alia Bhatt's GK quiz fiasco on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan? The actress was trolled left and right on the web and even became the butt of all jokes on social media. But, Alia isn't the only who would easily get disheartened by the criticism. The actress hit the LOL button and give it back to the internet bullies by joining AIB for a 10-minute parody video. She's A Girl Power Alia Bhatt is all set to change the rules of entertainment by becoming one of the youngest producers in Bollywood with her recently launched production 'Eternal Sunshine'. Get ready to witness a surge of girl power; both on screen and off screen. A Jack Of All Trades From investing in a fashion retailer to turning an entrepreneur by launching a sustainable children's wear brand, Alia Bhatt has proved that she's a beauty with brains.

Filmibeat wishes Alia Bhatt a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Shuts Up Trolls With Her Powerful Act In Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser; Leaves Netizens Impressed

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Misses Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor After His COVID-19 Diagnosis; Shares A Mushy Post With Him