Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: These Childhood Photos Of The Actor Will Make You Go 'Aww'

"I'm quiet and somewhat clear-sighted, because I've seen a lot of ups and downs in my life. I've got perfect mental balance. Even after being in this industry I keep myself rooted. I'm very realistic. I think within my limits and my status. I stay quiet because I feel that it's better to talk less-your work should speak for you. I'm emotional, but I don't show it. I'm afraid of someone breaking my heart. Whatever people say affects me immediately, and that's why I don't get close to many people," Arjun Kapoor had candidly confessed in an interview with Filmfare magazine in 2014.

After assisting Nikhil Advani on films like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-E-Ishq, Kapoor made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade in 2012. In a career spanning almost a decade, the actor starred in films like Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, Ki & Ka among others.

Arjun Kapoor Had Worked As An AD On Saif & John's Films Before Sharing Screen Space With Them!

Off screen, Arjun is quite close to his family and shares a warm bond with his sister Anshula Kapoor and half-siblings Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. In his various interviews, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has reminisced his childhood days and called himself a 'very happy kid.'

Arjun Kapoor Says He Has Full Faith In Ek Villain Returns; 'It's Not A Mainstream Film That's Brainless'

On Arjun Kapoor's 36th birthday today (June 26, 2021), it's time to hit the nostalgia button and revisit some of his cutest childhood pictures which will surely make your hearts go squishy. Have a look.

Sibling Goals Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula flaunt their toothy smile in this throwback picture from their visit to Universal Studios and it's all things cute. Mumma's Boy There's no love greater than that of a mother and this picture is a proof! This sight of little Arjun holding his mother Mona's hand and jumping down the steps is worth framing! Zip Zap Zoom Arjun Kapoor takes his sister Anshula 'literally' on a ride in this adorable throwback picture. Arjun Kapoor Shares A Frame With Cousin Sonam Looking at this picture, all we want to ask the Tevar actor, "Why so serious, boy?" Family Shenanigans Arjun Kapoor's goofy expression in this picture which also features his sister Anshula and mom Mona, will making us laugh. Times Flies And How! Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor indulge in some fun at a birthday party as kids. Now, this is some major throwback!

Filmibeat wishes Arjun Kapoor a very happy birthday!