Bhumi Pednekar- A Brilliant Actress Who Made The Most Unique Entry Into Bollywood

It's quite common when a star kid gets media's attention even before his/her Bollywood debut. We have often seen that even before their debuts, their social media pages will have million of followers and netizens would be curious to know more about them. Outsiders, on the other hand, have to work really hard to grab their first project let alone become audiences' favourite.

Speaking of making Bollywood debuts, each and every actor tries to make a unique entry into Bollywood, but we feel actress Bhumi Pednekar did something so unique that nobody would have dared to do.

We have seen many actresses like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Zareen Khan, etc., who lost weight before making their smashing Bollywood debut. Bhumi, on the other hand, did the opposite and passed with flying colours with her brave step.

Yes, we are talking about her Bollywood debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, for which the actress had gained 27 kilos and guess what? Not only was she praised for her acting chops, but the film also went on to win the 63rd National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Since her first film, there was no looking back for Bhumi. In the last six years, Bhumi delivered many brilliant performances like Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Bala, etc.

Interestingly, Bhumi refrained from choosing only commercial films for her career, and made sure to come back with interesting roles with each of her outings on the silver screen.

With respect to work, she has Badhaai Do, Raksha Bandhan and Takht in her kitty, and we are pretty sure that she will leave her fans impressed with these films too.

