Happy Birthday Disha Patani: These Throwback Photos Of The Malang Actress Will Take You Back In Time

"I didn't want to be an actress. I was too shy to ever believe I could be in front of the camera. I didn't like being clicked; I was that wary. Then I landed up here," Disha Patani had candidly confessed in an interview with Filmfare magazine. While growing up, she aspired to be an Air Force pilot, but destiny had some other plans in store for her.

The actress began her career as a model at the age of 18 while she was still pursuing her studies. At the same time, she also starred in a few commercials, but it was her advertisement for a chocolate brand which caught everyone's attention.

Soon, Disha made her acting debut with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Loafer in 2015. The following year, it was Bollywood calling for the diva with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Within a short span of time, this Bareilly girl made her own space in the showbiz. While boys crush over her, the girls always gush over her for her impeccable fashion sense.

Off screen, Disha's social media game is on point. Her haute Instagram posts often took the social media by storm. However, the actress doesn't consider herself to be hot. Instead, Disha likes to describe herself as a 'regular girl who believes in simplicity'.

On Disha Patani's 29th birthday today (June 13, 2021), we hit the nostalgia button and bring you some throwback pictures of the Malang actress. Are you ready to walk down the memory lane with us?

Bachpan Ke Din Even as a kid, Disha Patani's endearing smile had the power to melt the toughest heart! Dressed in a white top with a denim jacket, the celebration hat makes her look even more cute. Good Ol' Days There's nothing more fun than hanging out with her close buddies and that's exactly what Disha seems to be doing in this picture. The actress is seen sitting in a rickshaw with her friend, and the duo is all smiles for the camera. Hail Girl Power Here's another picture of Disha goofing around with the same friend. Such cuties, we tell you! Disha Patani Looks Unrecognizable In This Picture From A College We bet your jaw dropped when you saw this old picture of Disha from one of her college functions! Dressed in a salwar suit, the actress at her elegant best is seen sporting a smile for the lens. (Photo credit- Quora) Happy Girls Are The Prettiest Sporting cool shades and wearing her hair up, Disha Patani's chic look in this throwback picture gets a thumbs up from us. Throwback To Pageant Days This picture dates back to the time when Disha had participated in Pond's Femina Miss India Indore 2013 pageant and was declared the first runner up. Let's Glam It Up Make way for this old picture of Disha Patani from her early modelling days! Dressed in a black one shoulder dress, the actress paints a glamorous picture.

Filmibeat wishes Disha Patani a very happy birthday!