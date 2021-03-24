Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: 5 Best Performances Of The Actor That Made Us Say 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'

"I guess every film is a turning point. The route is never linear. Every Friday there are ups and downs. There could be a U-turn, a 'No Entry' sign or a 'one way' indicator along the path. You can never predict your next Friday," Emraan Hashmi candidly admitted in an interview with a magazine.

From working as an assistant director for the 2002 horror film Raaz to becoming one of the popular actors in Bollywood, Emraan has come a long way. Right from dialogue delivery to his on-screen persona, Emraan is quite a charmer.

On Emraan Hashmi's 42nd birthday today (March 24, 2021), we bring you five performances of the Murder actor which left us mighty impressed.

Awarapan When it comes to portraying intense characters on screen, Emraan Hashmi never fails to hit the ball out of the park for a six. As a heartbroken man who has ghosts of his past to deal with, the actor made us reach for the tissues in Awarapan. Gangster Touted to be one of Emraan Hashmi's finest works till date, the actor left us glued to the film with the twists and turns in his character. Also, his chemistry with his co-star Kangana Ranaut was another highlight of the film. Jannat After a string of box office flops, it was Kunal Deshmukh's Jannat which resurrected Emraan's career in Bollywood. With an intriguing storyline and hit songs, the film turned out to be a turning point in Hashmi's career. Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai "Aaj ka kaam kal par chhodonga ... toh aaj bura maan jayega." Emraan Hashmi packed a solid punch as a badass gangster Shoaib Khan in Milan Luthria's Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Loaded with sharp dialogues and swag, the actor left a lasting impression on the audience. The Dirty Picture Emraan Hashmi's role of a filmmaker was a perfect foil to Vidya Balan's feisty Silk Smita act. No wonder their 'Ishq Sufiyana' charmed million of hearts across the nation.

Filmibeat wishes Emraan Hashmi a very happy birthday!

