Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: When The Superstar Left Us In Awe With His Transformation In Films
"I am not a phenomenon. Neither I can be written off," Hrithik Roshan had said in an interview with Filmfare in 2001, a year after his sensational debut in Bollywood with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. The light-eyed lad always knew what he wanted. "There was no particular moment that I decided I wanted to become an actor. I just knew I had to do it," he had mentioned.
Cut to 2020, Hrithik completed two decades in the film industry. In his career spanning 20 years, the actor has dabbled with different genres and entertained us. With his piercing green eyes and jaw-dropping dance moves, the superstar never fails to set our hearts palpitating. Hrithik is one of the few Bollywood stars who never shied away from endless work hours and body changes demanded by his characters in his movies.
As Hrithik Roshan turns 47 today (January 10, 2021), we take a look back at some of his previous films in which he blew our minds with his astonishing transformation on the big screen.
Koi...Mil Gaya
Our jaws dropped on the floor when we saw the heartthrob who made us go 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai', transform into Rohit, a differently abled child who loves 'Bournvita' and befriends an alien in the 2003 sci-fi film Koi...Mil Gaya. Of course, we couldn't stop ourselves from singing 'It's magic.'
Dhoom 2
Recently, Hrithik Roshan said that Dhoom 2 was his induction into school of how to be sexy, and we couldn't agree more! As the stylish thief Aryan, the handsome hunk not only stole diamonds but also our hearts.
Jodhaa Akbar
With his muscular presence and enigmatic personality, the superstar breathe life in Ashutosh Gowariker's Akbar. Be it the scene where he tames a raging elephant or the moving sequence where he reveals to his wife Jodhaa an important aspect of his education, Hrithik gave us plenty of reasons to cheer.
Guzaarish
Even when confined to the wheelchair for the role of a paraplegic in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish, Hrithik Roshan moved us to tears with his sensitive performance. Minus his killer moves, the actor proved that there's more to him than just dance. It's another story that the film was a flop show at the box office.
Super 30
When this biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar was announced with Hrithik Roshan as the main lead, many people felt that the actor was 'too stylish' for the role. But, the Bollywood star shed his action hero image and silenced all his detractors with a heartfelt act.
War
Admit it or not, but most of us were swooning over Hrithik's 'oh-so-hot' portrayal of a rogue agent in Siddharth Anand's 2019 action thriller! One couldn't stop ogling at Duggu's chiselled physique in the film. The actor transformed into a mean machine with home workouts, diets and rigorous training sessions.
"The biggest war of life has clearly been completing the film 'War'. After 'Super 30', the fat content of my body was too much. My body had become lazy and I was given only 2 months to get in shape and it wasn't enough. I started this film on a bit of a backfoot because my body was not ready. My work in this film was 24 hours. I was either visualizing, or I was doing clothes, or I was doing my dialogues, or I was icing my knee, or I had to go see my doctor, or I was working out in the gym or physio, so I was doing everything for the film throughout the day," the actor had revealed.
Nevertheless, his hard work paid off as the audience was all praise for him post the film's release.
Filmibeat wishes Hrithik Roshan a very Happy Birthday!
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan's New Year 2021 Bash: Superstar Dances To Ek Pal Ka Jeena Song & It's A Treat For All Fans!
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan To Play Superhero And Supervillain, Jaadu & Rohit Will Return In Krrish 4?