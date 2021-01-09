Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: When The Superstar Left Us In Awe With His Transformation In Films

Koi...Mil Gaya

Our jaws dropped on the floor when we saw the heartthrob who made us go 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai', transform into Rohit, a differently abled child who loves 'Bournvita' and befriends an alien in the 2003 sci-fi film Koi...Mil Gaya. Of course, we couldn't stop ourselves from singing 'It's magic.'

Dhoom 2

Recently, Hrithik Roshan said that Dhoom 2 was his induction into school of how to be sexy, and we couldn't agree more! As the stylish thief Aryan, the handsome hunk not only stole diamonds but also our hearts.

Jodhaa Akbar

With his muscular presence and enigmatic personality, the superstar breathe life in Ashutosh Gowariker's Akbar. Be it the scene where he tames a raging elephant or the moving sequence where he reveals to his wife Jodhaa an important aspect of his education, Hrithik gave us plenty of reasons to cheer.

Guzaarish

Even when confined to the wheelchair for the role of a paraplegic in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish, Hrithik Roshan moved us to tears with his sensitive performance. Minus his killer moves, the actor proved that there's more to him than just dance. It's another story that the film was a flop show at the box office.

Super 30

When this biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar was announced with Hrithik Roshan as the main lead, many people felt that the actor was 'too stylish' for the role. But, the Bollywood star shed his action hero image and silenced all his detractors with a heartfelt act.

War

Admit it or not, but most of us were swooning over Hrithik's 'oh-so-hot' portrayal of a rogue agent in Siddharth Anand's 2019 action thriller! One couldn't stop ogling at Duggu's chiselled physique in the film. The actor transformed into a mean machine with home workouts, diets and rigorous training sessions.

"The biggest war of life has clearly been completing the film 'War'. After 'Super 30', the fat content of my body was too much. My body had become lazy and I was given only 2 months to get in shape and it wasn't enough. I started this film on a bit of a backfoot because my body was not ready. My work in this film was 24 hours. I was either visualizing, or I was doing clothes, or I was doing my dialogues, or I was icing my knee, or I had to go see my doctor, or I was working out in the gym or physio, so I was doing everything for the film throughout the day," the actor had revealed.

Nevertheless, his hard work paid off as the audience was all praise for him post the film's release.