Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: 5 Priceless Pictures Of The Guddi Actress Which Will Bring A Smile On Your Face

Way back in the early seventies, Hrishikesh Mukherjee was planning to make a film which revolved around a sparkly-eyed school girl who is blinded her love for Bollywood star Dharmendra. While Hrishida had already roped in Bollywood's He-man to play the star, he was still in search of an actress who could like a school girl on the celluloid.

A visit to Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) brought him face to face with Jaya Bachchan (then Jaya Bhaduri), daughter of a well-known journalist, Tarun Kumar Bhaduri. Impressed by her diploma films, Hrishkesh Mukherjee offered her Guddi and the rest is history! The young girl was a whiff of fresh air who soon took the Hindi film industry by storm with her acting prowess.

At a time when Hindi cinema was ruled by heroines donning beehive bouffants and exaggerated winged eyeliners, Jaya Bachchan in her cotton sarees, flaunting her giggles, paved her own way into the hearts of the audience. With films like Jawani Diwani, Parichay, Piya Ka Ghar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Koshish, Anamika and others, the actress had the audience rooting for her each time she appeared on screen.

On Jaya Bachchan's 73rd birthday (April 9, 2021), we bring you five priceless pictures of the veteran actress which make for a perfect walk down the memory lane.

Firsts Are Always Special! Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are seen discussing a scene on the sets of the 1972 film Bansi Birju. This was the first time when the couple shared screen space together in a film. Unfortunately, the Bollywood flick turned out to be a box office flop! A Photoshoot To Remember This candid picture is from a magazine photoshoot when the Bachchan parivaar posed together for the lens. While Jaya has all eyes on her son, baby Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta is seen sitting on Papa Bachchan's lap. A Moment Lasts All Of A Second But The Memory Lives Forever Don't miss this throwback picture dating back to the time when Jaya Bachchan attended a wedding with her hubby Amitabh Bachchan and her in-laws! Isn't this a sweet memory? If Cuteness Had A Face! Most of us dreaded having haircut as a kid! Well, here's Abhishek Bachchan having a similar moment while mommy Jaya tries to cheer him up. Even Amitabh Bachchan is a part of this adorable moment. Are You Surprised With This Picture? So were we when we came across this picture on the internet! This one is a major throwback to the happier times when Jaya Bachchan and Rekha bonded well at a party.

Filmibeat wishes Jaya Bachchan a very happy birthday!

