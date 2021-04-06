Happy Birthday Jeetendra: Throwback Photos Of Bollywood's Jumping Jack Which Are Pure Gold!

Many hearts skipped a beat when he went 'Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq' on big screen. Clad in white and always flaunting his enigmatic smile, this handsome star knew what made the girls go weak in their knees both on and off screen. At the same time, there were times when he shed off his flamboyant avatar for films like Parichay, Khushboo and got the critics lauding his subtle performances. We are talking about veteran actor Jeetendra.

Born as Ravi Kapoor in Amritsar, Jeetendra made his debut as a leading hero in the Hindi film industry with Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne in 1964. However, it was his role of a secret agent in the 1967 film Farz which catapulted him to fame. With many blockbuster films to his credit, Jeetendra ruled the screens from 60s to early 90s.

On Jeetendra's 79th birthday today (April 7, 2021), it's time to press the rewind button and revisit some throwback pictures of the charming star which will bring a big smile on your face.

Filmibeat wishes Jeetuji a very happy birthday!

Old Is Gold! Jeetendra strikes a pose with Rajinikanth, Amrita Singh, Bhanupriya, Kimi Katkar and Sumeet Saigal on the sets of Tamacha. For those unversed, Rajinikanth essayed the role of an anti-hero in this 1988 action flick. Jeetendra Shakes A Leg With Sridevi Check out these cute moments of Jeetendra performing with Sridevi on stage during one of their concerts. The duo shared an affable chemistry in reel and delivered many blockbuster films like Himmatwala, Mawaali among others. La Familia Family portraits are the best and this candid picture is the proof. While Jeetendra and his son, a young Tusshar Kapoor are all suited up for the occasion, Ekta Kapoor looks adorable in a white dress. Three Legends In A Frame Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Jeetendra look deeply engrossed in a conversation in this rare throwback picture. Of Good Old Times Want to know how Bollywood parties looked like in bygone times? This picture of Jeetendra chilling with his pals Asrani, Rakesh Roshan, Sanjeev Kumar and Prem Chopra drops a major hint! Jeetendra With Dhak-Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit The duo shared screen in the 1994 film Paappi Devataa. Here's a postcard picture of Jeetendra and Madhuri Dixit from those times.

