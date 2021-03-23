Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 5 Times The Actress Channelled Her Inner Queen With Her Fierce Quotes

There's something about Kangana Ranaut that makes her stand out from the crowd. Be it sharing details of her tumultuous past or locking horns with the film fraternity, when it comes to expressing her opinion on various issues, the Tanu Weds Manu actress never shies away from calling a spade a spade.

A Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of four National Awards, Kangana doesn't mind swimming alone to carve her own space in the film industry. In a career spanning over 15 years, the Manikarnika star has treated us with some memorable performances that have struck a chord.

"I've a firsthand understanding of life. It's not borrowed from someone; it's not borrowed from books. I've experienced life at the extremes; I've seen a lot of struggle. Even though I live in an amazing house and own amazing cars, at one point I've also belonged elsewhere. That's the beauty of my life," Kangana had candidly admitted in an interview with Filmfare magazine.

As Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 34th birthday today (March 23, 2021), we bring you five instances when the Panga actress won our hearts with her no-holds-barred attitude to life.

Are You Listening Girls? "Success is the best revenge. I always feel women should answer back either with their sarcasm or success." Kangana Ranaut At Her Candid Best "I do all films for money! The perception that I don't work for money is untrue. Of what use is name and fame if you're not financially secure. I'd rather sit at home, cook my favourite meal and spend time with people I like. But when I'm out there in a worker's capacity, if I dedicate my youth and my time to do a certain job, I want to be part of the earnings, the profits." Hail The Queen "Why should Bollywood accept me? I should accept Bollywood. I don't care if Bollywood has accepted me. I don't seek acceptance. I don't need to live up to anybody's expectations." Kangana Shows Us How To Deal With Negativity "My life is just about me. I am not concerned about what's happening behind my back. I prefer to look ahead." Truth Bomb "I don't seek validation outside, not even with the audience. Today they like me, but tomorrow they may hate me. I don't want to be anybody's role model."

Filmibeat wishes Kangana Ranaut a very happy birthday!

