Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: There's Is A Lolo Song For Every Mood; Here's The Proof!

Karisma Kapoor was barely 17 when she made her debut opposite Harish Kumar in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi. "After school, I just got to spend a few months in college before I landed on the sets. There were a lot of expectations from me. I was nervous. Being from the Kapoor family, I did have the choice for a big launch. But Prem Qaidi offered a meaty role for a newcomer. You know, I was wearing a short wig in the film. In those days, that was very unusual. This is what I wanted to do in life - act in films," Lolo recalled in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

However, despite being a bundle of talent, Karisma soon found herself typecast as a glam girl. "I was very young at the time and raring to go. I wanted to do everything I was offered. It was only as I got older and wiser that I realised that quality is important, not quantity," the actress candidly confessed in one of her interviews. Around the same time, Karisma got a chance to give the audience a glimpse of her terrific comic timing in Coolie No. 1.

But it was Dharmesh Darshan's Raja Hindustani which proved to be a turning point in Karisma Kapoor's career. Interestingly, this role was first offered to Juhi Chawla, who turned it down because of her silly attitude. Eventually, the makers signed Karisma Kapoor and the rest is history!

In a career spanning over three decades, Karisma starred in many successful films like Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No. 1, and Hum Saath Saath Hain among others. She even picked up a National Award for Supporting Actress for Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Lolo recounted in one of her interviews, "I thought I had to play an intense role, be swathed in a sari all through 18 reels to wow the jury. It was a distant dream. It would take years of experience."

In 2003, Kapoor took a sabbatical from films to focus on her family life only to resurface with Mere Jeevan Saathi in 2006. Last year, she made her digital debut with ALT Balaji's web series Mentalhood.

When it comes to Lolo, the actress has several popular songs to her credit which continues to hold a special place in our playlists even today. On Karisma Kapoor's 47th birthday today (June 25, 2021), we bring you some of her most famous tracks which prove that there's a Lolo song for every mood.

1. Le Gayi Le Gayi (Dil Toh Pagal Hai)

On days when you want to dance your heart out, there's no other song better than Karisma Kapoor's 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Also, don't miss Shahid Kapoor's blink-and-miss appearance in this track.

2. Ye Raat Aur Yeh Doori (Andaz Apna Apna)

Missing your bae amid the COVID-19 pandemic? This song from Andaz Apna Apna perfectly captures your feelings. Watching Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon in this number is too much fun.

3. Sona Kitna Sona Hai (Hero No. 1)

Is your boyfriend miffed? Well, fret not, because here's Karisma Kapoor showing you how to cheer up his mood in a pure gold style! Those funky dance moves are an icing on the cake!

4. Pardesi Pardesi (Raja Hindustani)

Make way for the most sought-after song for every 90s kid after a heartbreak. Such is the popularity of this Karisma Kapoor number that it even featured in the soundtrack for the Hollywood film V For Vendetta.

5. Maiya Yashoda (Hum Saath Saath Hain)

I am sure most of the 90s kids must have danced to the tunes of this famous song from Hum Saath Saath Hain at every family/school function. A song where Karisma Kapoor's character Sapna describes the flirteous nature of her love interest Vinod (Saif Ali Khan) to her parents and would-be in-laws in a 'sanskari' way.

6. The Dance Of Envy (Dil Toh Pagal Hai)

Next time when someone challenges you to a dance face-off, you know which song to play on the music speaker! Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's killer dance moves in this energetic number never fail to make us go 'oolaalaa'.

7. Main Albeli (Zubeidaa)

The perfect song to describe your inner child. Kavita Krishnamoorthy's melodious voice coupled with Karisma Kapoor's enticing dance moves makes this track from Zubeidaa a winner all the way.