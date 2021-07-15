Katrina Kaif Is The Ultimate Dance Queen And These 10 Songs Are The Proof!

A combination of good looks and unpredictable enigma, Katrina Kaif rise from anonymity to stardom proves that conviction can take one a long way. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kaizad Gustad's 2003 film Boom which was a box office debable.

During her early days in the industry, the Bollywood star received flak for her heavily-accented Hindi and acting chops. However, Kat believed in staying detached from the end result and kept working on her craft. She learnt the Devanagari script, gave tireless auditions, worked hard on her body and taught herself things she wasn't well-versed with. Like a phoenix who rises from the ashes, the actress soon stunned everyone with her transformation.

With her successive films hitting the bullseye at the box office, Katrina slowly climbed the ladder of success and established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. Later, one of her interviews, when Katrina was asked about her success mantra, the gorgeous lady answered, "Concentration and focus."

Another reason why fans are all hearts over Katrina Kaif is because of her mind-blowing dancing skills. However, you folks would be surprised to know that initially, the actress struggled a lot when it came to shaking a leg.

"My biggest hichki in the beginning of my career was dance. While shooting for a Telugu film with superstar Venkatesh, Raju Sundaram, who was choreographing me, looked quite irritated with my dancing. But he didn't say anything. Later, on the set of Wanted, I overheard him telling Salman Khan, 'As a dancer, Katrina Kaif is zero!' I was shocked," Katrina recalled in one of her interviews.

Determined to prove her naysayers wrong, Katrina took up dance lessons. "I trained with Kathak guru, Veeru Krishnan, from 7 am to 1 pm almost every day. And choreographers Bosco-Ceaser gave me the confidence to perform my best in the film Race. I guess, this is what a good teacher does - gives a person confidence that he/she can do it. That's how I overcame my challenge of being a 'zero' dancer," she added in the same interview.

Today when you look back at Katrina Kaif's 17-year journey in Bollywood, you will realize that the actress has given Bollywood some of its biggest hit dance numbers. As the diva celebrates her 38th birthday tomorrow, we bring you 10 of our most favourite dance songs of Katrina which always makes us want to hit the dance floor.

1. Kamli (Dhoom 3)

Katrina Kaif's introductory song in Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 always leaves us with goosebumps. From her unbelievable histrionics in the air to her well-toned hot bod, the actress sets temperature soaring in this pumping track choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

2. Chikni Chameli (Agneepath)

Katrina Kaif's 'desi thumkas' in this glamorous number from Hrithik Roshan-Sanjay Dutt's Agneepath is a rage with the masses even today.

3. Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)

There's no doubt that Katrina Kaif's 'Kala Chashma' is a party starter. Right from the first frame till the last, the actress and her co-star, the handsome Sidharth Malhotra ooze swag with their 'kala chashma'. And did we forget to mention Kat's six-pack abs which makes you want to hit the gym right away?

4. Mashaallah (Ek Thha Tiger)

Ufff, Katrina Kaif's scintillating belly dance moves is enough to make us go 'Mashaallah'. Giving her company on the dance floor is superstar Salman Khan whose signature dance moves make the track even more memorable.

5. Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan)

Katrina Kaif left everyone in frenzy with her jaw-dropping dance moves in this song from Akshay Kumar-starrer Tees Maar Khan. The actress watched many DVDs of older films before shooting this track. "There is exposure in the song but it is more about attitude and I was specific about it. It is about dancing with openness and not being inhibited," the actress had said, calling it her one of her most raunchiest songs.

6. Ishq Shava (Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

Katrina Kaif-Shah Rukh Khan's sizzling dance moves in the fast-paced 'Ishq Shava' song is all things love. The actress performed numerous rehearsals for this song before filming and her hard work reflected in the final product. "Katrina had to be dressed in a certain way, and then she was getting her layers off and she had to dance in that freezing cold! We were still layered in jackets but I can only imagine how the actors pulled it off," Vaibhavi Merchant who choreographed this number recalled in an interview.

7. Zara Zara Touch Me (Race)

Is there anyone out there who didn't skip a heartbeat when Katrina Kaif flaunted her seductive dance moves in this Bosco-Caesor choreographed song? The Bollywood star is a dancing dream in this catchy track.

8. Nachde Ne Sare (Baar Baar Dekho)

Katrina Kaif exudes charm in this foot-tapping wedding song from Baar Baar Dekho, set against a vibrant backdrop.

9. Pashmina (Fitoor)

Who says Katrina Kaif nails only fast-paced and peppy numbers? The actress is a sight for sore eyes in this alluring love song! "To shoot the song Pashmina both I and Aditiya Roy Kapur had to give up our Christmas and New Year's holidays. We broke a few bones, had few injuries during the shoot of the song," the actress recalled but it was every bit worth!

10. Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai)

Shot in picturesque locations, Katrina Kaif set the screen ablaze with her enchanting dance moves in this song from Tiger Zinda Hai. Along with Salman Khan, she oozed enough 'swag' to make us go gaga over her!