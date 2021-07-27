Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 5 Reasons Why She Makes Us Go 'Manma Emotion Jaage Re'

"I was always into academics and was good. I'm a trained dancer. But acting or dramatics never interested me," Kriti Sanon had once candidly admitted in an interview. The actress who holds a B Tech degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, took up modelling for pocket money and soon landed up with ad offers.

While working on those commercials, Kriti fell in love with the camera and decided to give films a shot. But before that, she had clear the GMAT with a good score as per the condition put forth by her parents when it came to her film aspirations since they felt that Bollywood wasn't a secure profession.

Mimi Movie Review: Kriti Sanon Delivers A 'Param Sundar' Performance Which Tugs At Your Heartstrings

Soon, she signed with a modelling agency that casts for Bollywood and gave several auditions. Soon, she bagged her first big break, Mahesh Babu-starrer 1-Nenokkadine (2014). Post wrapping up the film's first shooting schedule, Kriti auditioned for Heropanti where she did a test shot with Tiger Shroff and bagged that film. Since then, there's no looking back for this spunky actress.

As a ranked outsider, Kriti slowly carved her own space in the film industry with her varied roles and captured the hearts of the filmmakers and the audience. With movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Lukka Chhupi and her recent release Mimi, the actress has proved that she's here to say.

Kriti Sanon On Playing Sita In Adipurush: The Character Comes With A Lot Of Responsibility

On Kriti Sanon's 31st birthday today (July 27, 2021), we list down five reasons why we adore her.

She Dares To Experiment With Her Roles Unlike some actresses who prefer to play safe until they establish themselves in the film industry, Kriti Sanon played a gamble with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi. Luckily, the film worked in her favour and gave her enough confidence to give her nod to versatile roles. Kriti Sanon Has Got The Moves! Who could have thought that a young kid who used her mom's dupatta as a shield to hide behind when they had visitors at home, would eventually make millions skip a heartbeat with her sizzling 'thumkas' on screen! But then, that's Kriti Sanon for you! She's A Wordsmith When not performing on screen, the actress makes sure to channel her inner poet and let out her emotions through beautiful lines. A Protective Sister "Kriti will not check whether her hair is okay, but will ensure mine is. She's so nurturing, we call her Chhoti Mummy!," her younger sister Nupur Sanon had once confessed in an interview with HT brunch. On the other hand, Kriti too had admitted that she's quite possessive of Nupur as she has always been like her baby. Now, that's some major siblings goals. She Speaks Her Mind From addressing gender pay gap in Bollywood to calling out unhealthy practices like blind items and paparazzi covering funerals, the Dilwale actress has always been vocal about issues which matter to her.

Filmibeat wishes Kriti Sanon a very happy birthday!