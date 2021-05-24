Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu: 5 Times The Actor Gave Us Major Dad Goals With His Cute Antics With Inaaya

From starting his career as a child artist in Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 film Sir to being a part of successful films like the Golmaal franchise, Go Goa Gone and Malang amongst others, Kunal Kemmu has come a long way in terms of his professional life.

"I'm happy that I'm still around. Success for me means being able to do a film I like without worrying whether it will get made or not! It's never been about being No.1 for me," the Kalyug actor had opened up about his realistic attitude towards his career in an interview with Filmfare magazine.

Off the camera, Kunal Kemmu is hands down, one of the coolest celebrity dads in the tinsel town. Take a look at his Instagram page and we bet his adorable moments with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu will make you 'awww'.

Talking about his equation with his doting daughter, Kunal had earlier said, "You can't describe that special feeling in words. It's a mix of several emotions. The parent-child relationship is the only bond, which develops instantly. The moment you hold the baby, you're madly in love with her. You can do anything for this person."

On Kunal Kemmu's 38th birthday today (May 25, 2021), we bring you 5 instances when the Lootcase actor gave us major dad goals with his adorable antics with his daughter Inaaya. Brace yourself as some cuteness is on its way!

Just 'Poolin' Around This picture of Kunal Kemmu chilling by the poolside with his daughter Inaaya is giving us such playful vibes. 'Pony' Tales Kunal shared this picture in which he is seen performing his 'papa' duties by tying Inaaya's ponytail. Such an endearing moment, we tell you! Kunal-Inaaya's Workout Sessions Are All Things Cute We all know that Kunal Kemmu is a fitness enthusiast. But what happens when little Inaaya decides to join her daddy dearest for his workout sessions? You get plenty of 'awww' moments. Pristine Moments Kunal Kemmu dons the storyteller's hat for his 'princess' Inaaya in this picture. Somebody please hand over the 'Best Dad' trophy to the actor! Inaaya's Day Out Here's a throwback to the time when Inaaya went to say hi to the horse with her dad Kunal Kemmu.

Filmibeat wishes Kunal Kemmu a very happy birthday!