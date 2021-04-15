Happy Birthday Lara Dutta: 5 Photos Which Prove That The Bell Bottom Actress Is A Cool Mom!

The year 2000 was a significant one for two reasons. Farhan Akhtar's coming-of-age film Dil Chahta Hai ushered new artistic sensibilities in Hindi cinema, and a 22-year-old Lara Dutta made the country proud by getting crowned as Miss Universe 2000.

In 2003, Lara stepped into the world of showbiz with Andaaz co-starring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. While she tasted commercial success with films like Masti, No Entry, Partner, she also had her share of misses at the box office. "When you come from a beauty pageant background, the industry tries to bracket you as a 'glamorous face' and meaty roles are hard to come by," Lara recently confessed in an interview with Huffington Post.

The actress tied the knot with Indian tennis player, Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011 and the couple welcomed their daughter Saira in 2012. Post Saira's birth, Lara starred in films like David, Singh Is Bliing and Azhar among others. Speaking about motherhood, the former beauty pageant winner was quoted as saying, "When Saira was born, being with her through her early years was my priority. Mahesh and I were clear that between both of us, one parent will always be with Saira full-time. So, my choices of roles became hugely judged on that parameter. It had to be worth leaving Saira and going to work."

After a short sabbatical, Lara recently returned back to acting with Disney+ Hotstar's digital show, Hundred. The actress will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom.

On Lara Dutta's 43rd birthday today (April 16, 2021), we bring you some of her endearing pictures with daughter Saira which prove that she is a cool mom.

Colour Blast Lara Dutta and her daughter Saira show us how to play Holi the right way! Meet Lara Dutta's Partner In Crime "This kid has my heart and my soul and anything else she'll have!!! 😍😍😍. She also has her mamas lipstick on her cheek! 👄! My favourite human being of all time!!! My favourite holiday partner! My partner in crime and my overall bestest ever sidekick!!! 🥰🥰🥰," read Lara's caption and it gave us some major mother-daughter goals. Giggly Tales Lara Dutta gives a sneak-peek into what happens when she and her daughter get a fit of giggles. Gosh, just look at their happy faces! Cop In The Act Even when the Andaaz actress is busy on the sets, she makes sure to get her daily dose of happiness by spending some time with her 'mini' version. Gossip Girls Lara Dutta and her daughter Saira show us how to beat the lockdown blues with their indoor picnic. Ain't they all things adorable?

