Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 10 Songs Of 'Dhak Dhak' Girl Which Will Make You Hit The Dance Floor Right Away

"Dancing has been my passion since the age of 3, and it just grows stronger with time," Madhuri Dixit had made a candid confession in one of her interviews. No doubt, the diva makes several hearts go 'dhak dhak' with her killer expressions and alluring moves each time she hits the dance floor.

As a eight-year-old kid, the actress performed at Hindustani classical singer Anjanibai Lolekar's house in the presence of other classical musicians. "I was just thrilled that I got an opportunity to dance again. When my name appeared in a newspaper the next day, I was extremely happy," the actress recalled. Little did she know back then that she would end up as the dancing queen later in her life.

Right from Alia Bhatt to Yami Gautam, every actress idolizes Madhuri Dixit in some way or the other, with her acting chops, her dance, her grace or her smile which makes everyone go jelly in their knees. Ranbir Kapoor admitted having a childhood crush on Madhuri while Hrithik Roshan still aspires to be her hero on screen. In short, nobody can resist the enigmatic star's charm!

On Madhuri Dixit's 54th birthday (May 15, 2021), we bring you 10 of her most popular dance numbers which hold a special place in our hearts.

1. Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak)

A charming Madhuri Dixit donning a bridal red and gold Rajasthani folk lehenga, took the nation by storm with her sultry dance moves in this song from Subhash Ghai's Khalnayak. Choreographed by late Saroj Khan, the song is a crowd pleaser which continues to receive claps and whistles even today.

2. Ek Do Teen (Tezaab)

The song which catapulted Madhuri Dixit to stardom as Mohini. "I told them [Saroj Khan and her team] the crowd has gone wild, they are tearing their clothes with excitement, that's the kind of wild dance I wanted... And when she (Saroj Khan) composed the dance for the song, she told me to see and finalise it before Madhuri could rehearse. And I went and when I saw the signature movement itself I was convinced that she has hit the right note," director N Chandra recalled in the documentary The Saroj Khan Story.

3. Hum Aaj Kal (Sailaab)

Millions of hearts skipped a heartbeat when Madhuri Dixit dressed up as a Marathi mulgi and displayed her scintillating 'thumkas' in this song from Sailaab.

4. Channe Ke Khet (Anjaam)

Just like Shah Rukh Khan's character Vijay, the audience too, was mesmerized when the eternal beauty hit the dance floor and showed off her cute dance moves in this track from Anjaam.

5. Didi Tera Devar Deewana (Hum Aapke Hain Koun)

Dressed in a purple embellished saree, Madhuri Dixit's flirty dance moves was the highlight of this popular song from Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun! Salman Khan's entry in the latter portion of the track is the icing on the cake.

6. Mera Piya Ghar (Yaraana)

I am sure most of you must have practised Madhuri's dance moves from 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' in front of the mirror. With her crazy expressions, the diva made several hearts flutter.

7. Kay Sera Sera (Pukar)

What happens when you have Bollywood's dancing queen Madhuri Dixit and India's Michael Jackson Prabhu Deva in one frame? You get a song that has blockbuster written all over it! "When Madhuri dances, it's like fire and lightning together," Prabhu Deva had said in one of his interviews. Well, she even nailed the moonwalk like a pro!

8. Maar Dala (Devdas)

Madhuri Dixit's iconic song 'Maar Dala' is a textbook on how to ace facial expressions when it comes to dance. The way the actress portrayed emotions with her face gives us goosebumps even today. "The words Maar dala were said in four different ways. We played with the expressions," the dhak dhak girl recalled in an interview.

9. Aaja Nachle (Aaja Nachle)

Madhuri Dixit made us go 'uff' with her graceful dance moves and fabulous expressions in this title song from Yash Raj Films' Aaja Nachle.

10. Kathak Dance- Instrumental (Dil To Pagal Hai)

We all know that Madhuri Dixit is a trained Kathak dancer. This jugalbandi featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit never fails to make us go all hearts. "This was the sequence where Shah Rukh Khan is on the drums and I am dancing in the spotlight. Maharaj ji (Pandit Birju Maharaj) interpreted all the drum beats as various expressions of a peacock dancing with abandon," the actress opened up about this classical dance piece in one of her interviews.

Filmibeat wishes Madhuri Dixit a very happy birthday!