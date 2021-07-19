Naseeruddin Shah's Top Performances Which Are A Must-Watch For Every Film Buff!

Sparsh

Naseer's portrayal of a visually-impaired man who falls in love with a pretty, young widow touched hearts in Sai Paranjape's National award winning film Sparsh. The actor brings out the different shades of his character Aniruddh in a phenomenal way.

Aakrosh

Decades before Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15, you had Govind Nihlani's debut film Aakrosh which held a mirror to the caste discrimination existing in the society. Naseeruddin Shah brings in a certain sense of intensity with his role of a lawyer whose upper-caste status and naivety shields him from the harsh reality.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Naseeruddin Shah is an absolute revelation in this Kundan Shah's madcap cult classic. Also how can one forget the iconic Mahabharata scene in which we get to see his humourous side as Duryodhan!

Masoom

As a man whose affair from his past turns his life upside down, Naseeruddin Shah delivers a poignant performance in Shekhar Kapoor's Masoom which is a screen adaptation of Erich Segal's novel 'Man, Woman and Child.' The beauty of this film is that Kapur chooses to portray Shah's character DK in such a way that you sympathize with his shame and grief.

Mirch Masala

Naseeruddin Shah makes you loath him with his portrayal of a lecherous and autocratic Subedar who facies Smita Patel's character Sonbai in Ketan Mehta's Mirch Masala! Watch out for the scene where Subedar and Sonbai encounter each other for the first time at the riverside. It will surely give you the creeps!

Ijaazat

When it comes to sublime love stories, nobody does like better than Gulzar and Naseeruddin Shah-Rekha-Anuraddha Patel starrer Ijaazat is a classic example. Though it's Shah who brings in the heartache in this complicated love triangle, he also tugs at your heartstrings with his vulnerability of a man who is torn between two women.

Tridev

Even a multistarrer commercial potboiler like Rajiv Rai's Tridev, Naseeruddin Shah makes us go 'oye-oye' with his entertaining act as Jai Singh, a villager with a heart of gold.

Sarfarosh

Naseeruddin Shah delivered a touching performance as a revered ghazal singer who is torn between his identity and love in Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh. The way how the veteran actor portrays an artist who ends up as a pawn in political conflict, speaks volumes about his hold on his craft.

Iqbal

Nagesh Kukunoor's coming-of-age sports drama has Shah essaying the role of a drunkard who was once a cricket coach. The veteran actor wins you over with another noteworthy performance.

A Wednesday

Shah is marvellous as the angry, anonymous man who stirs up the system with his clever plan in this Neeraj Pandey director. The actor perfectly brings out the angst of a common man in this film which makes for a perfect cat-and-mouse thriller.

The Dirty Picture

Amid Vidya Balan's 'entertainment, entertainment and entertainment,' Naseeruddin Shah too leaves a mark as the sexagenarian hero who is seen engaging in some cheesy dialogue-baazi.

Ishqiya And Dedh Ishqiya

In both the films, Naseeruddin Shah leaves a lasting impression as the lovelorn, old school Khalujan with his droopy eyes and timid smile.