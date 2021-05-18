Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 5 Powerful Dialogues By The Actor Which Deserve Your Whistles

"I worked odd jobs - sometimes as a watchman, sometimes selling coriander. I even held acting workshops. I must have gone for a 100 auditions and took up every single role that came my way, no matter how small it was. It took 12 years before I got a 'breakthrough'. It wasn't easy - the struggle was not beautiful, it was just that; a struggle," Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled while speaking to Humans Of Bombay a few years ago.

Like they say, 'A diamond doesn't start out polished and shining." But with enough time and pressure, it becomes spectacular. Nawazuddin's cinematic journey is a classic example of this. From going unnoticed in Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh to winning hearts as Ganesh Gaitonde, the actor has proved time and again that he is always ready to step out of his comfort zone when it comes to entertaining the audience.

In a career spanning over two decades, the talented performer has established himself as a credible name to draw your attention to a film or a web series featuring him.

On Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 47th birthday today (May 19, 2021), we bring you five of his most popular dialogues which have been forever etched in our minds.

Gangs Of Wasseypur II "Baap Ka, Dada Ka, Bhai Ka Sabka Badla Lega Re, Tera Faizal." We have all heard of the popular proverb 'Revenge is best served cold.' But, Nawazuddin's character Faizal made it even more lethal with this deadly dialogue. Sacred Games "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwan hai." Nawazuddin Siddiqui's swag is on point in this iconic line from Netflix web series Sacred Games. Manjhi: The Mountain Man "Bhagwan ke bharose mat baithiye, Kya pata bhagwan humre bharose baitha ho!" Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Dashrath Manjhi gave us a major life-lesson when he spoke these lines in this Ketan Mehta directorial. Bajrangi Bhaijaan Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's endearing chemistry is one of the major highlights of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. We laughed our hearts out when Nawazuddin quipped 'Tu phir boli begum' to a burqa-clad Salman Khan in one of the hilarious moments in the film. Kick "Paida toh main bhi sharif hua tha, par sharafat se apni kabhi nahi bani." Nawazuddin's massy dialoguebaazi with Salman Khan kept our eyes glued to the screen.

Filmibeat wishes Nawazuddin Siddiqui a very happy birthday!