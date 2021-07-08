Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her Best Songs Which Made Their Way Into Our Hearts!

Remember the song 'Murga Murgi Pyaar Se Dekhe' from the 1968 film Do Kaliyaan? It featured a young Neetu Singh (then credited as baby Sonia) lip-syncing to the lyrics as tears rolled down her face. Who knew back then that this adorable kid would eventually grow up to become one of the most popular leading ladies in the 70s and 80s!

Neetu Kapoor Showers Love On Ranbir Kapoor's Girlfriend Alia Bhatt Like A Millennial

With her trademark curls and kohl-rimmed eyes, the actress breezed into the hearts of the audience with her effervescent persona.

"Contrary to her glamorous image, I have cast Neetu in a different mould. Wait till Kabhi Kabhie is released. Neetu will go places as a talented actor," the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra had said in one of his interviews prior the film's release. His words rang true as Neetu continued to rule over hearts with her acting chops. Even when she worked with some of the top male stars like Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and others, the actress stood tall in the frame.

Neetu Kapoor Pulls Son Ranbir's Leg; Asks Him To Call Her Every Day

On Neetu Kapoor's 63rd birthday today (July 8, 2021), we hit the rewind button and bring you five of our most favourite Neetu Kapoor songs which we can never stop humming!

1. Kehdoon Tumhein (Deewaar)

What's there not to love about Shashi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's flirty romance in this iconic song from Yash Chopra's film Deewaar? The duo's cute antics in this track always makes our hearts go squishy.

2. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu (Khel Khel Mein)

The first song which comes to your mind when you think about Neetu Kapoor and her late husband Rishi Kapoor as a couple on screen! Recently, when the veteran actress appeared as a guest on a dance-based reality show, she recalled Rishi as a worst dancer but added, "on-screen his face and his hand movements were so amazing..."

3. Tere Chehre Se Nazar Nahin (Kabhi Kabhie)

This enticing romantic song featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is tailor-made for making your love interest go weak in their knees.

4. Parda Hai Parda (Amar Akbar Anthony)

It's a delight to watch Rishi Kapoor's character Akbar Illahabadi profess his love for his girlfriend Salma (Neetu Kapoor) in this popular qawwali number from Manmohan Desai's Amar Akbar Anthony.

5. Kissi Pe Dil Agar Aa Jaye Toh (Rafoo Chakkar)

In mood for one more amazing Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor song? Then, you just cannot miss this love song crooned by Shailendra Singh and Asha Bhosle!

Filmibeat wishes Neetu Kapoor a very happy birthday!