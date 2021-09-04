Pankaj Tripathi Is A New-Age Hero; These Films Made Us Fall In Love With Him!

Bareilly Ki Barfi

One of the most relatable characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, the actor's endearing performance as Bittu's (Kriti Sanon) father in this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial made our hearts go squishy. Right from sharing cigarettes with his daughter away from the prying eyes of the family on the terrace to being her confidant during tough times, he was the kind of dad everyone wished they had!

Stree

We bet everyone must have laughed hard holding their belly when the actor gave everyone a generous dose of rib-tickling lines in Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy Stree! Remember his straight-face humour in the scene in which a worried villager asks how the demonic female spirit in Stree knows everyone's names, and our man says, "Sabka aadhar link hai iske paas"?

Ludo

O betaji, Pankaj Tripathi was a delight to watch on screen as the don Sattu who is also a twinkle-eyed charmer when not bumping off people!

Kaagaz

Pankaj Tripathi breathed life into Satish Kaushik's directorial debut Kaagaz in which he essayed the role of a man who has to prove that he is alive after being declared dead in government records by his greedy relatives.

Mimi

Pankaj Tripathi once again stole away our hearts with his dependable act in Kriti Sanon's surrogacy drama Mimi. The actor left a mark even when he let his co-star take the centre stage with her emotions.