Only True Fans Of Parineeti Chopra Know These Interesting Facts About Her!

"My first day on set was literally my first day in the industry. I never got that time to really get into it and made a lot of mistakes in public," Parineeti Chopra had candidly admitted in one of her interviews with Filmfare.

The girl from Ambala worked as a celebrity manager at Yash Raj Films. When she was about to quit her position there, she was advised to give a dummy audition for fun for casting director Shanoo Sharma. She fooled around with the camera and delivered Geet's lines from Jab We Met. As luck would have it, Aditya Chopra saw that audition tape. Impressed with her act, he offered her a three-film deal and that's how Chopra began her Bollywood journey.

She made her screen debut with a supporting role in Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl wherein she left a mark as the 'rich and spoilt brat' Dimple Chaddha. She then bagged her first leading role opposite Arjun Kapoor in Habib Faisal's Ishqzaade and since then, there's no looking back for her. Of course in the midst of her journey, Pari had to battle body-shaming and flops. But like a phoenix who rises from the ashes, the actress too bounced back and silenced her naysayers. Looking forward, the Shuddh Desi Romance actress has two interesting movies in the pipeline- Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

As Parineeti Chopra turns 33 tomorrow (October 22, 2021), we bring you some intriguing facts about the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress which only her diehard fans would know. Are you one of them? Read on to know.