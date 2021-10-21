Only True Fans Of Parineeti Chopra Know These Interesting Facts About Her!
"My first day on set was literally my first day in the industry. I never got that time to really get into it and made a lot of mistakes in public," Parineeti Chopra had candidly admitted in one of her interviews with Filmfare.
The girl from Ambala worked as a celebrity manager at Yash Raj Films. When she was about to quit her position there, she was advised to give a dummy audition for fun for casting director Shanoo Sharma. She fooled around with the camera and delivered Geet's lines from Jab We Met. As luck would have it, Aditya Chopra saw that audition tape. Impressed with her act, he offered her a three-film deal and that's how Chopra began her Bollywood journey.
She made her screen debut with a supporting role in Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl wherein she left a mark as the 'rich and spoilt brat' Dimple Chaddha. She then bagged her first leading role opposite Arjun Kapoor in Habib Faisal's Ishqzaade and since then, there's no looking back for her. Of course in the midst of her journey, Pari had to battle body-shaming and flops. But like a phoenix who rises from the ashes, the actress too bounced back and silenced her naysayers. Looking forward, the Shuddh Desi Romance actress has two interesting movies in the pipeline- Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.
As Parineeti Chopra turns 33 tomorrow (October 22, 2021), we bring you some intriguing facts about the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress which only her diehard fans would know. Are you one of them? Read on to know.
Beauty With Brains
Parineeti Chopra had topped all over India in her 12th standard board exams for which she was felicitated by the then President of India. The actress who holds a triple B-Hons in Business, Finance, and Economics from Manchester school of business, wanted to become an investment banker. However, fate had some other plans in store for her!
Parineeti Chopra's First Love
Just like most of us, it's love at first bite every time for Parineeti as she absolutely loves pizza. "I gave up pizza! It's my first love. I can let go of anything but not pizza. But I didn't have a choice," the actress had confided when she had to let go of her favourite food while following her strict regime of diet and fitness.
Parineeti Chopra Is An Island Girl!
One glimpse into Parineeti Chopra's Instagram page and you can easily figure that the diva loves travelling and often drops postcard-worthy clicks for her fans from various picturesque holiday destinations. But for the actress, her paradise is vacationing on islands. From Australia to Maldives, the girl has had a blast everywhere!
Parineeti Chopra's Celebrity Crush
Parineeti has often mentioned having hots for Saif Ali Khan in many of her interviews. The actress had revealed that she was so obsessed with him that she used to collect chips packets which featured Saif's photo on them, neatly stack and lock them in her steel cupboard.
Parineeti Is A Trained Hindustani Classical Singer
Yes, you heard that right! The actress has learnt Hindustani classical music for many years. No doubt, Parineeti's melodious voice always tugs at our heartstrings.
Heard This?
Parineeti loves to workout on raunchy Bollywood songs. The actress had made this revelation in a chat with HT Brunch magazine.