5 Reasons Why Priyanka Chopra Is An Inspiration For Every Girl!

Priyanka Is Not Afraid To Push The Boundaries

At a time when most of the actresses settled for 'Miss goody two shoes' kind of roles, Priyanka played a power and money hungry, sexually voracious character in Abbas Mustan's Aitraaz. Back then, she was warned by people that she might get typecast with this kind of role. But, PeeCee always believed in creating her own path and it worked in her favour.

Be A Hustler Like PeeCee

"Physically I am tired. I live on coffee. But if I don't do it now when will I do it? My mother tells me that you have to work really hard when you are young because later on, you will get enough time to sleep," the actress had once said in an interview. When your mind is bubbling with new ideas and dreams, nothing can stop you from achieving your dreams and Priyanka shows us how to nail this!

Priyanka Believes In Sticking To Her Roots

She might be conquering the world with her fabulous performances and dazzling red carpet appearances, but deep down, she's a desi girl at heart. From introducing her husband Nick Jonas to desi traditions to her signature 'namaste' no matter wherever she is in the world, the actress has not forgotten her roots. In fact, you would be surprised that Priyanka can't eat a meal without a side of pickle. "My achar goes with me even over my shoes," the Quantico actress had told Vogue magazine.

The Sky Is The Limit, Believes Priyanka Chopra

She's an actress, producer, singer and an entrepreneur all rolled into one! From starting her own production house, restaurant, hair care range to investing in a dating app, Priyanka Chopra has proved time and again that she is a beauty with brains. Who says women are not cut out to be entrepreneurs?

Priyanka Believes In Keeping Her Feet Firmly On Ground Despite All Her Achievements

"When we act with care and kindness, we lift up ourselves and others." That's Priyanka's motto in life and she sticks to it. As a proud philanthropist, the actress champions for various social causes ranging from protecting children's rights, health to environment. According to Priyanka, privilege and responsibility go hand in hand, and we love her for this thought!