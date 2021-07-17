5 Reasons Why Priyanka Chopra Is An Inspiration For Every Girl!
"I have always felt that life is a solidarity journey, that we are each on a train, riding through our hours, our days, our years. We get on alone, we leave alone, and the decisions we make as we travel on the train are our responsibility alone," these words by Priyanka Chopra in the foreword of her memoir Unfinished perfectly sum up the reason why the global star has never shied away taking some bold decisions in her life.
Former Miss World and a recipient of multiple awards including the prestigious Padma Shri, the diva after making a name for herself in Indian film industry, has even taken the west by storm with her achievements. It's a little strange that as a kid, PeeCee never dreamt of being a movie star or a beauty queen. But life had other plans for her.
The actress had once revealed in one of her past interviews that her favourite all-time favourite song is 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aye' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayege. "Every day, before I'd leave for school, I'd steal a few minutes to play her [Kajol] in front of the mirror," Priyanka had confessed. Well, what we love the most about her is that she went on to achieve all her dreams by herself, with the love and support of her near and dear ones.
As Priyanka Chopra turns 39 tomorrow (July 18, 2021), we list down 5 reasons why the actress is an inspiration for her girl.
Priyanka Is Not Afraid To Push The Boundaries
At a time when most of the actresses settled for 'Miss goody two shoes' kind of roles, Priyanka played a power and money hungry, sexually voracious character in Abbas Mustan's Aitraaz. Back then, she was warned by people that she might get typecast with this kind of role. But, PeeCee always believed in creating her own path and it worked in her favour.
Be A Hustler Like PeeCee
"Physically I am tired. I live on coffee. But if I don't do it now when will I do it? My mother tells me that you have to work really hard when you are young because later on, you will get enough time to sleep," the actress had once said in an interview. When your mind is bubbling with new ideas and dreams, nothing can stop you from achieving your dreams and Priyanka shows us how to nail this!
Priyanka Believes In Sticking To Her Roots
She might be conquering the world with her fabulous performances and dazzling red carpet appearances, but deep down, she's a desi girl at heart. From introducing her husband Nick Jonas to desi traditions to her signature 'namaste' no matter wherever she is in the world, the actress has not forgotten her roots. In fact, you would be surprised that Priyanka can't eat a meal without a side of pickle. "My achar goes with me even over my shoes," the Quantico actress had told Vogue magazine.
The Sky Is The Limit, Believes Priyanka Chopra
She's an actress, producer, singer and an entrepreneur all rolled into one! From starting her own production house, restaurant, hair care range to investing in a dating app, Priyanka Chopra has proved time and again that she is a beauty with brains. Who says women are not cut out to be entrepreneurs?
Priyanka Believes In Keeping Her Feet Firmly On Ground Despite All Her Achievements
"When we act with care and kindness, we lift up ourselves and others." That's Priyanka's motto in life and she sticks to it. As a proud philanthropist, the actress champions for various social causes ranging from protecting children's rights, health to environment. According to Priyanka, privilege and responsibility go hand in hand, and we love her for this thought!