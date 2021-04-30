Did You Know Radhika Madan Wanted To Become A Dancing Star? Here Are 5 Unknown Facts About The Birthday Girl

Radhika Wanted To Be A Dancing Star

Did you know that Radhika wanted to become a dancing star, and not an actor? In an interview with a media portal, she had made this revelation and said, "I wanted to be a star. I wanted to become a dancing star but didn't think I would become an actor."

She Enjoys Her Own Company The Most

No love is greater than 'self-love', and guess what? Radhika is a true blue follower of the saying. In an interview, she had said that she loves her company the most, and she prefers to go shopping alone most of the times.

"I love to go out. I can go out shopping with myself. I love to do things alone. I spend a lot of time with myself," said Radhika.

Radhika Hates To Crib About Her Life

The last two years have been hard on most of the celebrities. However, Radhika had revealed to a leading daily that she believes in being positive and thankful for having what she has. She hates to crib about her life, and loves to live to the fullest.

She had said, "I am not one of those girls who will sit on her bed and crib that nothing is happening with my life and things are not working."

‘I Hate Wearing Make-Up, I Hate Doing My Hair’

Surprised? Well, that's how Radhika is! Despite being an actress, Radhika doesn't live spending too much time on dolling up. In fact, in an interview with a leading daily, she had said, "I hate wearing make-up, I hate doing my hair. With events and everything, you dress up so much that you get exhausted. So, whenever I go to Delhi, I'm in my dad's oversized shirt and torn shorts."

Radhika Was Shivering When She Met Kareena

It must be a dream come true moment for Radhika when she got selected for Angrezi Medium, wherein she had to share screen space with Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Did you know when Radhika met Kareena for the first time, she was shivering due to nervousness?

"I remember I was shivering before I met her. I think that really hit me, that I was meeting Kareena Kapoor," revealed Radhika during the promotions of Angrezi Medium.

FilmiBeat wishes Radhika a very happy birthday.