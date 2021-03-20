Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: These Rare Pictures Are All About 'Thoda Pyaar, Thoda Magic'

Be it playing expletive hurling lady with verve in No One Killed Jessica, a con woman in Bunty Aur Babli, a blind girl in Black or a no-nonsense cop in Mardaani, Rani Mukerji has always been a force to reckon on the big screen! Off the camera, the doe-eyed actress never shies away from speaking her mind.

"When I was a little girl I had this dreamy notion that I should be known by millions of people and that I should make lots of money. Otherwise, I was quite a carefree girl in Maneckjee Cooper School," Rani had said in an interview with Filmfare magazine in 1997.

When was the last time you heard a top Bollywood star admitting that he/she gets pre-release jitters even after many years of experience? But, Rani's different from the crowd! "The day you stop feeling jittery about Fridays means you are finished as an actor. If it doesn't move you, that means you don't value the audience's feedback," the actress had admitted in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat. In a nutshell, the diva never fails to make us fall in love with her!

On Rani Mukerji's 43th birthday today (March 21, 2021), we bring you some rare pictures of this dazzling star which will brighten your day.

School Chale Hum! Can you spot Rani Mukerji in this picture from her school days? Lights, Camera, Rewind Be it posing as a toddler or sharing a frame with her brother or her friends, Rani was always ready for the camera and these pictures are the proof! Sibling Diaries Don't miss Rani Mukerji's sweet moments with her brother Raja in these clicks. Happy Faces Rani Mukerji is all smiles for the camera while posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Manish Malhotra and Mickey Contractor on the sets of Chalte Chalte. Vanity Tales Rani Mukerji and her co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan are busy getting some final touch-ups down before shooting a scene for Mujhse Dosti Karoge. A Floodgate Of Memories Rani Mukerji share a goofy moment with late Yash Chopra on the sets of Veer Zara. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles.

