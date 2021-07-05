Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 6 Times He Made Us Say 'Boht Hard' With His Captivating Performances

Ranveer Singh's cinematic journey is straight out of a Bollywood flick. He ditched his 9-to-5 job as a copywriter in Mumbai's agency circuit to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

"For close to three and a half years, I was just groping in the dark, attempting various avenues, trying to get a break, endeavouring to get my foot in the door, doing rounds of various offices with my portfolio, looking for work, but not knowing whether it will ever happen at all. It was very far-fetched for someone in my position to think that I'd get a big opportunity as a performer, to act as a lead [actor] in Hindi films. The chance was one in a million but I still went for it," Singh candidly admitted in one of his interviews.

Yash Raj Films' popular casting director Shanoo Sharma discovered Singh at a Mumbai nightspot. The production house was looking out for a male lead opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. When Sharma suggested Singh's name, she got flak from the production house.

"I got so much flak. But I was convinced. I wanted to be responsible for Ranveer's career when he made it big. He auditioned for the role and bagged Band Baaja Baaraat," the casting director recalled in an interview with HT Brunch. But like they say, if you have the talent, nothing can stop you. Ranveer hit the first ball for a six and since then, has been wooing us both; on and off-screen.

As Ranveer Singh turns 36 today (July 6, 2021), we take a walk down the memory lane and pick up six of his most memorable performances, which left a lasting impression on us.

Bittu Sharma (Band Baaaa Baaraat) Ranveer Singh was a whiff of fresh air as Bittu Sharma in Maneesh Sharma's 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. As a Kirori Mal graduate 'Dilli ka munda', Singh's boyish charm was hard to resist in this romantic comedy. Also, his charming chemistry with his co-star Anushka Sharma exuded fireworks on-screen. Varun Shrivastav (Lootera) Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera, a screen adaptation of O' Henry's short story 'The Last Leaf', was not a huge box office success. But one cannot still get over one of Singh's most underrated performances of his career! As the mysterious archaelogist who falls in love with his landlord's daughter, Ranveer made us sing 'Dil mein jaage ishq waale manmarziyaan'. Bajirao (Bajirao Mastani) Touted to be a milestone in Ranveer Singh's career, the actor fitted like a glove to the historical character of Peshwa Bajirao. He completely surrendered to his role and delivered a performance which was far from his habitual flamboyance on screen. Right from his dialogues tinctured with texture of Marathi accent to his on-screen chemistry with both the leading ladies, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Singh was in a solid form. 'Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur bajirao ki talvaar par sandeh nahi karte,' Singh's razor-sharp performance won several hearts and awards. Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat) Ranveer Singh took the audience by surprise when he channelled his inner dark side and delivered a masterstroke as the barbaric Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat. With his scarred face and kohled eyes, the actor unleashed terror on screen. "Playing Khilji got me recognition, but, phew...that was a dark space. I'll never do something like that again," Singh mentioned in several interviews even though he received rave reviews for his act. Simmba (Simmba) Ranveer Singh's mighty roar as a unscrupulous cop Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, was loud enough to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. With his massy antics and solid dialogue-baazi, the actor played the quintessential Hindi film hero like a boss! Murad (Gully Boy) Ranveer Singh's portrayal of an underdog who battles all odds to become a rapper, left us hooting and cheering for him. He rapped his soul out in this coming-of-age story and breathed life into Murad in a way in which no one else could have.

"I'll admit I have a very lofty vision for my creative legacy," Ranveer had said in an interview with GQ magazine and going by Ranveer's choice of films in his career, one can say that he is clearly sticking to his words.

Filmibeat wishes Ranveer Singh a very happy birthday!