Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: From Prabhas To Varun Dhawan, When Her Co-Stars Heaped Praises On Her!

Prabhas

Shraddha Kapoor romanced Prabhas in Sujeeth's pan Indian film Saaho, and even the Rebel star was quite impressed with the actress. "Shraddha's a beautiful girl. She's been so good in intense films like Aashiqui. But the intensity of drama is different from that of action. I was impressed with her action scenes. She excelled in the stunts," the Baahubali actor couldn't stop gushing over his co-star.

Varun Dhawan

It's known to all that Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been friends since childhood. In fact, the Coolie No. 1 actor had even admitted having a childhood crush on his ABCD 2 co-star as a kid. Speaking about his bond with Shraddha, Varun had said that there is love and bond of friendship which is hard to express in words. He had called the actress a 'great co-star' and revealed that she enjoys dancing with him.

Tiger Shroff

Just like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff too, had admitted crushing over his childhood buddy Shraddha as a kid. The duo worked together in Baaghi and Baaghi 3. "She is very easy to get along. We are so similar, our birthdays are a day apart. We have a lot of common interests and we got along really easy." Tiger was all praise for Shraddha in an interview.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's surreal chemistry as Rahul and Aarohi in Aashiqui 2 enthralled all. Talking about his equation with Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya had described himself as Shraddha's "cooler half." "Most of the times you'll find us cracking these inside jokes and laughing about things that no one else gets and I guess that's why we work so well together- cause there are so many things only we know," the actor had revealed.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shared screen space in Haider and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. In one of his past interviews, the Kabir Singh actor had talked about Shraddha's recent rise in popularity and said, "She did not just jump into films; she was patient. I know her from a little before we did Haider, we had met a few times, and she was just patiently waiting. She was not overtly ambitious trying to make things happen when they do not happen. She was waiting for a good opportunity with certain sincerity and honesty. I feel very happy to see where she is right now."