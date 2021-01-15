Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: From Shershaah To Mission Majnu; We've Got Our Eyes On His Upcoming Films

His irresistable handsome looks and tall frame works like a charm on the ladies, but the actor is quite an introvert in real life! We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra.

Like many aspiring actors, Sidharth, in his early twenties, arrived in Mumbai to become an actor. When his first film failed to take flight, the actor who was also dabbling with modelling, landed up a job as an assistant director on the sets of Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan. "It's not enough to be good looking. It can get in the way of your work as an actor. To have applied for a production job seemed like a really random thing, but Sid knew he needed to learn the craft in order to succeed. I thought that was clever," Johar had said when asked about why he cast Sidharth in Student Of The Year in an interview with GQ magazine.

Post debuting with Student Of The Year, Sidharth went on to star in films like Ek Villain, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor & Sons among others. While the lad had his share of criticism too with respect to his acting chops, he took the brickbats in his stride. " Life is only 10 per cent of what really happens to you and 90 per cent is how you react to it. Whether it's a hit film or a film not doing well, an article in the media, a producer or an actor it's my reaction that decides my future," Sidharth had said in an interview.

Despite the bumpy ride, Sidharth Malhotra has managed to carve his own niche in the film industry and has his work diary full with some exciting projects. As the handsome hunk turns 36 today (January 16, 2021), we bring you a list of his upcoming films which we can't wait to watch on the big screen.

Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra is an ideal candidate to play the role of Kargil war hero, late Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic. Touted to be one of the most awaited films, Sid's brave attempt at taking up a real-life story has got us all excited! Thadam Remake Arun Vijay's action thriller Thadam was well-received by the audience and the critics. After Ram Pothineni's Telugu remake of the film (Red), Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up to keep us hooked with the 'twists' and 'turns' with the Bollywood remake. We don't mind a double dose of Sid, do we? Mission Majnu What happens when Bollywood's charming man teams up with Tollywood star and 'National crush' Rashmika Mandanna to tell the untold story of India's greatest covert operation? Well, the audience can't wait to see the result in 2022! Thank God We have watched Sidharth Malhotra leave the ladies drooling over his lover boy act. He has even defeated the on screen baddies with his stylish action sequences in films. Now, it's time to watch the 'Delhi ka munda' tickle our funny bone with Indra Kumar's slice-of-life comedy with a message. This time, the boy even has Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh for company.

Filmibeat wishes Sidharth Malhotra a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Gives A Surprising Reply When Asked What She Would Write In Sidharth Malhotra's Tinder Bio!

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Never Thought It Was Possible To Become A Bollywood Actor With No Connections