Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: 4 Times The Actress Proved She Is 'Dabangg' In Real Life

When Sonakshi Sinha Shut Down Body-Shamers Like A Boss

The Rowdy Rathore actress has always spoken about how she was subjected to mean comments when she was on the chubbier side.

In 2019, Sonakshi decided to address the talk about the elephant in the room and posted a video in which she gave a befitting reply to those who targeted her for her body type for years. The actress was seen explaining how she doesn't care about such demeaning comments anymore.

"I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide! Not my curves, not my weight, not my image. I am not a number on the scale and that's what makes me bigger than them...pun intended," Sonakshi sent out a powerful message.

S For Strong Voice

Earlier this year, Sonakshi was hailed by netizens for highlighting the difference between humanitarianism and political activism when there was a divided opinion in the film industry about the farmers' protests.

When Sonakshi Raised Her Voice Against Cyber-Bullying

The actress spearheaded AbBas, an initiative against social media bullying.

Speaking about the same, Sonakshi had shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I wanted to make people aware that if there's someone treating you in a certain way online, action can be taken against them, and you can safeguard and protect yourself. For the longest time, even I've been ignoring or blocking such people, but it's time, as it's really getting out of hands. Forget being an actor, nobody should be subjected to that kind of behaviour or threats at all."

When Sonakshi Sinha Called Out Sexism In Bollywood

During the promotions of her film Khandaani Shafakhana in which she played the lead role, Sonakshi Sinha questioned the use of the term 'women-centric' for such films.

"I just want this whole thing of calling a film led by a female artiste ‘woman centric' to go away because when Akshay (Kumar) or Salman (Khan) does a film, no one calls it a male-centric film. A film is a film. Period. We should stop categorizing them. We should treat them as equals," the actress had said in an interview.