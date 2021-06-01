Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: 4 Times The Actress Proved She Is 'Dabangg' In Real Life
If you had to describe Sonakshi Sinha in two words, it would be 'beautiful' and 'brave'. The actress who started her career as a costume designer, make the big switch to acting when she landed a role in Salman Khan's testosterone-driven film Dabangg.
As Rajjo, a small town girl, the actress caught the audience's audience. In the following years, the actress often hit the headlines for her choice of roles, her fashion sense and for being far away from the perfect 'hourglass' figure that an actress is supposed to flaunt. But, Sonakshi took every criticism in her stride and proved that she's here to stay in the long run.
Last year, the actress completed a decade in the Hindi film industry. In her career spanning ten years, Sonakshi had her share of hits and misses at the box office, but she is grateful for every film and experience, good or bad. In the actress's words, "the only way to stay sane is to treat success and failure in the same way".
On Sonakshi Sinha's 34th birthday today (June 2, 2021), we bring you four instances when the Bollywood star proved that she's a 'dabangg' girl in real life as well.
When Sonakshi Sinha Shut Down Body-Shamers Like A Boss
The Rowdy Rathore actress has always spoken about how she was subjected to mean comments when she was on the chubbier side.
In 2019, Sonakshi decided to address the talk about the elephant in the room and posted a video in which she gave a befitting reply to those who targeted her for her body type for years. The actress was seen explaining how she doesn't care about such demeaning comments anymore.
"I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide! Not my curves, not my weight, not my image. I am not a number on the scale and that's what makes me bigger than them...pun intended," Sonakshi sent out a powerful message.
S For Strong Voice
Earlier this year, Sonakshi was hailed by netizens for highlighting the difference between humanitarianism and political activism when there was a divided opinion in the film industry about the farmers' protests.
When Sonakshi Raised Her Voice Against Cyber-Bullying
The actress spearheaded AbBas, an initiative against social media bullying.
Speaking about the same, Sonakshi had shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I wanted to make people aware that if there's someone treating you in a certain way online, action can be taken against them, and you can safeguard and protect yourself. For the longest time, even I've been ignoring or blocking such people, but it's time, as it's really getting out of hands. Forget being an actor, nobody should be subjected to that kind of behaviour or threats at all."
When Sonakshi Sinha Called Out Sexism In Bollywood
During the promotions of her film Khandaani Shafakhana in which she played the lead role, Sonakshi Sinha questioned the use of the term 'women-centric' for such films.
"I just want this whole thing of calling a film led by a female artiste ‘woman centric' to go away because when Akshay (Kumar) or Salman (Khan) does a film, no one calls it a male-centric film. A film is a film. Period. We should stop categorizing them. We should treat them as equals," the actress had said in an interview.
Filmibeat wishes Sonakshi Sinha a very happy birthday.