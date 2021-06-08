Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 Times The Actress Caught Our Attention With Her Interesting Statements
Bold and beautiful! That's Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor defined for you in two words. After a poetic debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's postcard-worthy Sawaariya, the star went on to woo the audience with films like Khubsoorat, I Hate Luv Storys, Neeraj, Veere Di Wedding and others. When not acting on screen, Sonam is busy creating waves with her impeccable sense of fashion. So many interesting sides to Sonam naa?
Ironically, the actress chooses to call herself the most boring human being. "I've not had wild affairs nor am I one of those heroines, who's having pills with her wine. I don't even drink. I'm so boring. I'm rolling around with my book and not with any man in bed, Sonam had candidly confessed in an interview with Filmfare magazine. Well, that's the actress for you, outspoken and unfiltered always!
As Sonam Kapoor turns 36 today (June 9, 2021), we revisit some of her most intriguing statements which stole the show for its candour.
Sonam Kapoor Says Nobody Loves Fashion As Much As She Does
"Films without fashion and fashion without films don't work. Both are visual mediums. It's not only about dialogue and acting; I should appeal to the audience," Sonam had said in an interview with GQ magazine.
Sonam Kapoor On Being Choosy About Her Work
Speaking about how she picks up her roles, the Raanjhanaa actress had said in a tete-a-tete with askmen.com, "My philosophy is not about working with a hero, it's to pick up the right film and the right role. It has never been that Sonam wants to work with only this or that actor. That's not how it works for me. It doesn't matter who my hero is."
Sonam Kapoor On Tackling With Trolls
Sonam who knows how to deal with nasty comments on social media like a boss, was quoted as saying by Filmfare magazine, "I don't feel bad for myself anymore. I feel bad for them because it's bad karma for them. They'll be going to hell for sure. Secondly, their whole existence depends on trolling someone. They're being paid for that job. So I can't take it personally."
Sonam Kapoor On Being Vocal On Various Issues
"A lot of people think I have my foot in my mouth all the time but I feel that's okay and I don't care about what people say about me anymore. I have a platform and a voice and it is my duty to use it whenever I can," Sonam had said in a chat with Film Companion.
Sonam Kapoor On What Her Past Relationships Taught Her
"You can be friends with your exes or choose never to speak to them again - don't feel guilty about either. Most importantly, always trust the timing of your life, timing is everything," the actress had said in an interview with HT Brunch.
Speaking about the birthday girl's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Shome Makhija's crime thriller Blind.
Filmibeat wishes Sonam Kapoor a very happy birthday!