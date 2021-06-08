Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 Times The Actress Caught Our Attention With Her Interesting Statements

Sonam Kapoor Says Nobody Loves Fashion As Much As She Does

"Films without fashion and fashion without films don't work. Both are visual mediums. It's not only about dialogue and acting; I should appeal to the audience," Sonam had said in an interview with GQ magazine.

Sonam Kapoor On Being Choosy About Her Work

Speaking about how she picks up her roles, the Raanjhanaa actress had said in a tete-a-tete with askmen.com, "My philosophy is not about working with a hero, it's to pick up the right film and the right role. It has never been that Sonam wants to work with only this or that actor. That's not how it works for me. It doesn't matter who my hero is."

Sonam Kapoor On Tackling With Trolls

Sonam who knows how to deal with nasty comments on social media like a boss, was quoted as saying by Filmfare magazine, "I don't feel bad for myself anymore. I feel bad for them because it's bad karma for them. They'll be going to hell for sure. Secondly, their whole existence depends on trolling someone. They're being paid for that job. So I can't take it personally."

Sonam Kapoor On Being Vocal On Various Issues

"A lot of people think I have my foot in my mouth all the time but I feel that's okay and I don't care about what people say about me anymore. I have a platform and a voice and it is my duty to use it whenever I can," Sonam had said in a chat with Film Companion.

Sonam Kapoor On What Her Past Relationships Taught Her

"You can be friends with your exes or choose never to speak to them again - don't feel guilty about either. Most importantly, always trust the timing of your life, timing is everything," the actress had said in an interview with HT Brunch.