Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Stop Crushing Over The Uri Star!

Good Looks, Good Looks And Good Looks

Tall, dark and handsome...Vicky Kaushal is every girl's dream man straight from a Mills & Boons novel! Beard or no beard, this boy knows how to make our ovaries explode with his droolworthy looks. Don't believe us? Then, check out the thirsty comments on his Instagram posts.

How's The Talent? High Sir!

Be it playing a young boy from Varanasi's lower-caste Dom community who fights to transcend all odds in Masaan, a cop with grey shades in Raman Raghav 2.0 or a man in uniform in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has always hit the ball out of the park for a six when it comes to delivering impressive performances on screen.

Twinkle Twinkle Humble Star

If there's one which has remained constant in Vicky's seven year journey in Bollywood, it's his humble nature. In 2019, a Twitter user had posted, "@vickykaushal09 my wifey saw you today in the jam jam cafe, was sitting next to your table but too shy to come up and talk. And thought that privacy should be given to the stars. I am saying hi 👋 on her behalf and we really love your acting. Take care!!" In response, the Raazi star wrote back, "Pass my regards. I appreciate her for respecting my privacy. Next time, feel free, I'd be happy to have a conversation :)" Vicky's response won the hearts of the netizens.

Who Doesn't Like A Man With A Great Sense Of Humour?

From posting videos wherein he is indulging with his 'fans' amid the lockdown to recreating Anil Kapoor's character Majnu bhai's iconic painting from Welcome, Vicky never fails to give us some 'ha-ha' moments.

Stay Fit, Stay Hit

Behind that fit bod lies hours and hours of sweating it out in the gym! The actor's commitment to the physical demands of his craft is commendable. "I'm mindful of not pushing my body to the edge of destruction," Vicky had said in an interview with Grazia magazine. He had added, "Transforming physically transforms me mentally. I don't push my body to its limits just to be vain, I genuinely feed off the confidence that comes from being in command of my own physicality. It helps me perform better as an actor." Now, that's some gold advice!