Hrithik Roshan On Risky Stunts: I Wouldn't Just Throw Myself Off A Cliff To Have Boost For My Ego [Throwback]

If you're a fan of action and stunts, you must love Hrithik Roshan! Well-known for his high-octane action sequences in films like War, Krrish, Bang Bang, etc., Hrithik has done many films that others would think twice to do. But did you know that once Hrithik had a near-death experience during the shoot of Krrish?

He had fallen four floors while shooting a scene in Singapore, but was lucky to land on a shop awning, escaping without a scratch.

In an interview with Rediff, when Hrithik was asked why he risked his life just for a scene, the actor had responded saying that he is not a daredevil, and he will never risk his life.

"I think that's absolutely stupid. I am an actor, not a stuntman. If you have to do shots that include a certain amount of risk then you need to train to ensure that all bases are covered. There are calculated risks that you can take as an actor and that is what I do. I wouldn't just throw myself off a cliff to have a boost for my ego. That comes from an egotistic source when you want to show off. What I did was something I was training for and was supposed to do," said the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor.

He further added that there are certain things that only actors can do, not the stuntmen.

"When you talk about a superhero it is an inherent aspect of that persona- his body language, physical style is what forms the character of a superhero. Spiderman has a particular way of moving, Superman and Batman have a particular style. A stuntman cannot generate that and imitate an actor, he will run and fall and fly the way he would do it, it is something instinctive," he said.

Speaking about his own stunts in Krrish, he said that nobody else could do that, so he was supposed to do those stunts himself.

"Only then I would have consistency in that persona. What happened was a freak accident and nobody could have foreseen that but it all ended well and I didn't have a scratch," had concluded Hrithik.