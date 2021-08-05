Did You Know Karan Johar Was Not Sure If Jaya Bachchan And Kajol Would Agree To Do Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most loved family dramas of the Hindi Film Industry. One just can't talk about best family dramas of Bollywood without mentioning Karan Johar's directorial which had an ensemble cast- Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Bigg Boss OTT: NEW PROMO! Karan Johar Reveals Show Will Be BOLDER & CRAZIER; Read More Details

The film was released in 2001 and it left the entire nation gushing over its star cast, songs, cinematography, dialogues, costumes and what not!

On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Karan Johar wherein he had spoken about having everyone on board for the film and said that he was apprehensive about persuading Jaya Bachchan and Kajol to do the film.

While speaking to Subhash K Jha, Karan had said, "When it finished, I couldn't believe I had pulled it off. I didn't really have to work too hard on the actors. Everyone had a fully bound script, so every actor was familiar with the atmosphere, attitude and tone of every scene."

Speaking about Shah Rukh, Karan said that he wanted him to be constantly one step behind his screen father (Big B) all the time. He further said that only in one sequence, he wanted Shah Rukh to look at Amitabh Bachchan in the eye, but he wanted his body language to be more relaxed with Kajol and Jaya Bachchan.

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Says 'My Biggest Fear Is Staying Away From My Kids'

He went on to add, "Jayaji had to be quiet and submissive, strong from inside but prompted into speaking her mind only at the end. Kajol and Jayaji were the ones I was most apprehensive about getting them to agree. When they agreed to do the film, I was over the moon."