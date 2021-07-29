Kiara Advani- Here Is How The Powerhouse Of Talent Is Carving A Niche For Herself

Nope, she didn't just get lucky! It's Kiara Advani's sheer hard work and determination that she's living her dream and how. Currently, she's one of the most loved actresses of B-town and despite grabbing eyeballs with her on-screen character Preethi from Kabir Singh, she became everyone's favourite in no time. While her innocent face won everyone's heart, there is surely more to her than meets the eye.

Kiara made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly and in the last seven years, she has delivered many entertaining performances including MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Laxmii.

If one sees Kiara's career graph, it has been going only upwards. The actress is not only choosing different genres for herself, but also getting better with each release.

From Fugly to Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara has indeed come a long way. However, it was in the year 2019 that her career witnessed a major boost. She delivered two major hits- Kabir Singh and Good Newwz and her upcoming releases look very promising.

On one side, she will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah which is a patriotic film, on the other side, she also has entertainers like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in her kitty.

Clearly, she is making all the right choices in her career by picking different kind of films to stay relevant in the film industry. It seems Kiara is well-aware that audiences have become quite picky about what they watch, and in the upcoming years, only content will be the King.

Well, we can't wait to see Kiara sizzle on the silver screen again. Meanwhile, watch out for her upcoming release Shershaah, which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.