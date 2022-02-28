Maha Shivratri 2022: These Four Bollywood Songs Dedicated To Lord Shiva Must Be On Your Playlist Today

As the nation celebrates Maha Shivratri on March 1, 2022, we bring to you four Bollywood songs that must be on your playlist today. For the unversed, Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. The word 'Shivratri' which means Lord Shiva and night, refers to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance. Today, many devotees will be seen lining up in front of the Shiv temples to offer their prayers. While some observe fast, others celebrate the auspicious day by chanting Shiva's name or dancing to his bhajans.

Having said that, here's a list of four Bollywood songs that are dedicated to Lord Shiva and became a huge hit among the listeners.

Kaun Hai Voh

No matter how many times you have watched Prabhas-starrer Baahubali, whenever this song is being played, it takes us to a different world. Interestingly, in the film also, the character of Prabhas 'Baahubali' is seen as a great devotee of Lord Shiva.

Bolo Har Har

Rapper Badshah won everyone's heart when he rapped 'Bolo Har Har' for Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. The track is every bit upbeat and is all about the different names of Lord Shiva.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

As the saying goes 'old is gold'. This evergreen song from Rajesh Khanna-starrer Aap Ki Kasam is one track that will get everyone grooving without wasting a minute.

BamBholle

The list would be incomplete without the mention of the song 'BamBholle' from Akshay Kumar's Laxmii. Crooned by Viruss, the song has more than a hundred million views on YouTube. We still remember when the song was released on YouTube, it took the internet by storm.

