Mithun Chakraborty Birthday Special: Did You Know He Was A Huge Fan Of Elvis Presley In His Childhood?

Actor Mithun Chakraborty turned a year older today (June 16, 2021). Unlike many B-town stars, Mithun's debut film was every bit iconic, as he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. The film was none other than Mrinal Sen's Mrigayaa (1976). While the nation knows him as the 'Disco Dancer' of the film industry, did you know that he was a die-hard fan of Elvis Presley?

In 1987, while speaking to Stardust, Mithun had revealed that since childhood he followed Elvis Presley and had watched all his films.

In the same interview, when Mithun's stardom was compared to Amitabh Bachchan's, the actor had humbly denied to react to such comparisons, and said that he doesn't believe in big talks.

He had said, "Ye toh aap log hi bata sakte hain. Main kuch bhi nahi bolna chahta. Main badi baat nahi karta hoon (Only you people (media) could tell. I don't want to say anything. I don't speak pompously).

It's known to all that Mithun has given many blockbusters in his career and was loved immensely by his fans, but did you know the actor believed in luck a lot? When he was asked what's the reason behind his popularity, he had said, "naseeb chalta hai yahan (fate works in the industry)".

Even though we agree partly with his statement, we do believe that it was his sheer hard work that made him one of the most eminent personalities in the film industry. How could one forget about the rage that he brought in the industry with his 1982 film Disco Dancer. When the film had hit the theatres, nation's youth started imitating Mithun Da.

In a career spanning over four decades, Mithun Chakraborty appeared in more than 350 films across Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Telugu and Punjabi. Apart from films, he was also a part of popular dance show Dance India Dance, where he judged the show as grandmaster.

No matter what he does, he lives life king size.