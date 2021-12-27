    For Quick Alerts
      From Atrangi Re To Mimi, 5 Most Loved Bollywood Movies Of 2021 That Released On OTT Platforms

      2021 has been a bittersweet year for movie buffs. While some films managed to release in theatres, others streamed on OTT platforms. Having said that, we bring to you a list of five Bollywood movies that could not release in theatres, but were loved immensely by netizens and created a massive uproar on social media owing to its powerful storyline.

      Shershaah

      Shershaah

      There's no denying that if there's one film that was loved by the audience the most, it's Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah. From its storyline to Sidharth-Kiara Advani's chemistry to the film's songs, each and everything was loved immensely by netizens. In fact, many netizens claimed that had the film released in theatres, it would have become the highest grosser of 2021.

      Atrangi Re

      Atrangi Re

      According to recent reports, Aanand L Rai's latest release Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar has become the most watched film on its release day on Disney+ Hotstar. Ever since the film started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, netizens have been lauding Dhanush for his brilliant performance. While netizens were not entirely impressed by Akshay's act, they praised Sara for her work in the film.

      Mimi

      Mimi

      Mimi is the only female-centric film of 2021 that touched million of hearts with its storyline and heart-warming performances of Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. Not forgetting to mention, Kriti Sanon's blockbuster song 'Param Sundari' that has almost 300 million views on YouTube.

      Dhamaka

      Dhamaka

      Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan also created massive uproar on social media. Many netizens lionise Kartik for playing a grey character with such perfection that they couldn't stop rooting for him. In fact, in one of the interviews, Kartik had mentioned that he feels so grateful to receive so much love from audience after Dhamaka release.

      Sardar Udham

      Sardar Udham

      Just like Dhanush and Kartik, Vicky Kaushal also left critics, as well as his fans, awestruck with his impeccable work in Sardar Udham- a film directed by Shoojit Sircar, which is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to take revenge for 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

