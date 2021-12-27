From Atrangi Re To Mimi, 5 Most Loved Bollywood Movies Of 2021 That Released On OTT Platforms

Shershaah

There's no denying that if there's one film that was loved by the audience the most, it's Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah. From its storyline to Sidharth-Kiara Advani's chemistry to the film's songs, each and everything was loved immensely by netizens. In fact, many netizens claimed that had the film released in theatres, it would have become the highest grosser of 2021.

Atrangi Re

According to recent reports, Aanand L Rai's latest release Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar has become the most watched film on its release day on Disney+ Hotstar. Ever since the film started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, netizens have been lauding Dhanush for his brilliant performance. While netizens were not entirely impressed by Akshay's act, they praised Sara for her work in the film.

Mimi

Mimi is the only female-centric film of 2021 that touched million of hearts with its storyline and heart-warming performances of Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. Not forgetting to mention, Kriti Sanon's blockbuster song 'Param Sundari' that has almost 300 million views on YouTube.

Dhamaka

Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan also created massive uproar on social media. Many netizens lionise Kartik for playing a grey character with such perfection that they couldn't stop rooting for him. In fact, in one of the interviews, Kartik had mentioned that he feels so grateful to receive so much love from audience after Dhamaka release.

Sardar Udham

Just like Dhanush and Kartik, Vicky Kaushal also left critics, as well as his fans, awestruck with his impeccable work in Sardar Udham- a film directed by Shoojit Sircar, which is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to take revenge for 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.